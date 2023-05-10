NOTICE TO BIDDERS
Wastewater Treatment Plant
Improvements Phase 1
For the City of Owosso, Michigan
City of Owosso, the Owner, will receive sealed Bids for construction of the Wastewater Treatment Plant Improvements Phase 1 at the City Clerk’s office at 301 W. Main Street, Owosso, Michigan 48867 until Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at 3 p.m., local time. No Bids will be received after that time. Bids will be publicly opened and read aloud at that time and place.
The Project consists of furnishing all supplies for and constructing the Wastewater Treatment Plant Improvements Phase 1 and placing it in operation.
• Removal of FRP carbon module tanks, associated piping, electrical, and dispose of all material.
• Removal of 3 pressure filters, associated piping, electrical, and dispose of all material.
• Replacement of 3 oxidation tower media and distributor arms.
• Rehabilitation of 3 oxidation towers CMU and coat interiors.
• 3 new tertiary disc filters.
• Install ultraviolet disinfection system and concrete channel.
• Yard piping improvements
• Building improvements: truck ramp into main building, overhead bridge crane, overhead door, grating walkway/stairs modifications, new control room and offices in existing building, interior painting, exterior ADA ramp.
• Electrical Improvements: Replacement of 480V switchboard, distribution panels, lighting panels, VFD’s, MCC, stepdown transformer, main building lighting/receptacles.
The Project will be financed with funds provided by CWSRF and the Contract Documents reflect requirements by that agency.
Bidding Documents are being issued from Fishbeck’s Lansing office. Bidders should direct questions and correspondence to that office.
Bidding Documents may be examined at the following locations after Friday, May 5, 2023.
Fishbeck, 5913 Executive Drive, Suite 100, Lansing, Michigan 48911, 517.882.0383.
City of Owosso, 301 W. Main Street, Owosso, Michigan 48867.
Builder’s Exchanges: Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Lansing, Tri-City Saginaw.
Construction Association of Michigan (CAM): Bloomfield Hills, Saginaw.
Central Michigan Plan Room: Mt. Pleasant.
Bidding Documents may be obtained (ordered) online, go to www.fishbeck.com, click on “Bid Sets/Bidders Lists.” PDF files that are viewable online are low resolution quality (i.e., not suitable for printing). Electronic downloads and printed sets are high resolution. Costs for printed sets of Bidding Documents are established by the reproduction service provider, including shipping (if applicable). Individuals/companies that purchase printed sets are automatically added to the list of plan holders. Obtaining Bidding Documents from any source not identified herein may result in failure to receive addenda, corrections, or other revisions that may be issued
Mandatory Prebid conference will be held on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at 9 a.m. local time. Prospective Bidders are encouraged to attend and participate in the conference.
Publish: May 10, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.