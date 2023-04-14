NOTICE OF HEARING

STATE OF MICHIGAN

PROBATE COURT

COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE

FILE NO. 23-40462-GA

In the matter of MYRON R. MOORE, SR.

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS including: HEIRS OF MYRON R. MOORE. SR., INCLUDING CARMON (LAST NAME UNKNOWN) AND MYRON (LAST NAME UNKNOWN)

whose address(es) is/are unknown and whose interest in the matter may be barred or affected by the following:

TAKE NOTICE: A hearing will be held on May 3, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at 110 E. Mack St. #1, Corunna, MI 48817 before Judge Thomas J. Dignan P42382 for the following purpose: PETITION TO APPOINT A GUARDIAN FOR MYRON R. MOORE, SR.

Date: April 12, 2023

MEMORIAL HEATLHCARE CENTER

Petitioner

826 W. King Street

Owosso, Michigan 48867

Cline, Cline & Griffin, P.C.

JOSE T. BROWN P33926

Attorney at Law

503 S. Saginaw Street, Suite 1000

Flint, Michigan 48502

Telephone No. (810) 232-3141

Publish: April 14, 2023

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.