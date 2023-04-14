NOTICE OF HEARING
STATE OF MICHIGAN
PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE
FILE NO. 23-40462-GA
In the matter of MYRON R. MOORE, SR.
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS including: HEIRS OF MYRON R. MOORE. SR., INCLUDING CARMON (LAST NAME UNKNOWN) AND MYRON (LAST NAME UNKNOWN)
whose address(es) is/are unknown and whose interest in the matter may be barred or affected by the following:
TAKE NOTICE: A hearing will be held on May 3, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at 110 E. Mack St. #1, Corunna, MI 48817 before Judge Thomas J. Dignan P42382 for the following purpose: PETITION TO APPOINT A GUARDIAN FOR MYRON R. MOORE, SR.
Date: April 12, 2023
MEMORIAL HEATLHCARE CENTER
Petitioner
826 W. King Street
Owosso, Michigan 48867
Cline, Cline & Griffin, P.C.
JOSE T. BROWN P33926
Attorney at Law
503 S. Saginaw Street, Suite 1000
Flint, Michigan 48502
Telephone No. (810) 232-3141
Publish: April 14, 2023
