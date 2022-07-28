NOTICE TO CREDITORS
DECEDENT’S ESTATE
STATE OF MICHIGAN
PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE
CASE NO. 22-40114-DE
Estate of HOWARD M. FRANKENBERGER Date of Birth: February 17, 1940.
TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Howard M. Frankenberger, died November 12, 2021.
Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Elizabeth F. Wildman, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.
Date: July 26, 2022
ELIZABETH F. WILDMAN
Personal representative
10 Stuyvesant Oval, #10A
New York, NY 10009
Telephone No. (347) 400-0956
Hooper Hathaway PC
CHRISTOPHER M. TAYLOR P63780
Attorney at Law
126 South Main Street
Ann Arbor, Michigan 48104
Telephone No. (734) 662-4426
Publish: July 29, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.