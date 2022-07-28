NOTICE TO CREDITORS

DECEDENT’S ESTATE

STATE OF MICHIGAN

PROBATE COURT

COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE

CASE NO. 22-40114-DE

Estate of HOWARD M. FRANKENBERGER Date of Birth: February 17, 1940.

TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Howard M. Frankenberger, died November 12, 2021.

Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Elizabeth F. Wildman, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.

Date: July 26, 2022

ELIZABETH F. WILDMAN

Personal representative

10 Stuyvesant Oval, #10A

New York, NY 10009

Telephone No. (347) 400-0956

Hooper Hathaway PC

CHRISTOPHER M. TAYLOR P63780

Attorney at Law

126 South Main Street

Ann Arbor, Michigan 48104

Telephone No. (734) 662-4426

Publish: July 29, 2022

