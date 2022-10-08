VENICE TOWNSHIP
NOTICE OF ADOPTION
To the residents and property owners of the Township of Venice, Shiawassee County, Michigan, and all other interested persons:
On October 3, 2022, Venice Township (the “Township”) adopted Ordinance No. 2022-10-3, Dangerous Buildings Ordinance (the “Ordinance”). The following is a summary of the Ordinance. A true copy of the Ordinance is available at the Township Hall, 960 S New Lothrop Rd, Lennon, MI 48449
Section 1. This section provides what is unlawful under the Ordinance.
Section 2. This section provides definitions for terms identified in the Ordinance.
Section 3. This section provides notice and hearing requirements for violations.
Section 4. This section provides for a Hearing Officer for violations of the Ordinance.
Section 5. This section provides for conducting hearings on violations of the Ordinance.
Section 6. This section provides additional requirements and procedures for enforcement hearings for violations of the Ordinance.
Section 7. This section provides for implementation and enforcement of remedies for the Ordinance.
Section 8. This section provides penalties for violating the Ordinance.
Section 9. This section provides that if any portion of this Ordinance is found invalid for any reason, such holding shall not be construed as affecting the validity of the remaining portions of this Ordinance.
Section 10. This section provides that any ordinances or parts of ordinances in conflict herewith are hereby repealed only to the extent necessary to give the Ordinance full force and effect.
Section 11. This section provides that the Ordinance shall become effective 30 days after this Ordinance is published in a newspaper of general circulation within the Township as provided by law.
Dated: October 3, 2022 Alissa Sumner
Township Clerk
960 S New Lothrop Rd
PO Box 222
Lennon, MI 48449
(810) 621-4096
Publish: October 8, 2022
