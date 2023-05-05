OWOSSO CITY COUNCIL
AMENDED SCHEDULE OF REGULAR MEETINGS FOR 2023
ADDING A 30-MINUTE COUNCIL DISCUSSION PERIOD
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, pursuant to the provisions of Act 267, Public Acts of 1976, that the schedule of Regular Meetings of the Council of the City of Owosso, County of Shiawassee, State of Michigan for the year 2023 is amended to include a 30-minute Council discussion period immediately prior to each regular meeting beginning May 15, 2023. The discussion period will consist of informal discussion among Council members and relevant staff, as appropriate, regarding any topic the Council may desire, including items up for consideration on the meeting agenda. No decisions, formal actions, or motions will be permitted during the discussion period. The public is welcome to attend all discussion periods, and opportunity for citizen comment will be provided during the regular meeting immediately following said period. as follows:
Amy K. Kirkland, CMC
Owosso City Clerk
The City of Owosso will provide necessary auxiliary aids and services, such as signers for the hearing impaired and audio recordings of printed materials being considered at the meeting, to individuals with disabilities at the meeting/hearing upon seventy-two (72) hours notice to the City of Owosso. Individuals with disabilities requiring auxiliary aids or services should contact the City of Owosso by writing or calling the following: Amy K. Kirkland, City Clerk, 301 West Main Street, Owosso, MI 48867 (989) 725-0500. The City of Owosso website is www.ci.owosso.mi.us
Publish: May 5, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.