REGULAR MEETING OF THE CITY COUNCIL
CITY OF CORUNNA
MINUTES SYNOPSIS OF OCTOBER 17, 2022
7:00 P.M.
The meeting was called to order in council chambers in the lower level of the Community Center by Mayor Pro Tem Adam Spannagel at 7:00 p.m.
PRESENT: Michael Carr, John Sarrazin, Adam Spannagel, Brian DeLorge.
ABSENT: Mayor Chuck Kerridge, Helen Granger, John Lawson.
GUESTS: Joe Sawyer, City Manager; Tim Crawford, DPW Superintendent; Merilee Lawson, City Planner/Assessor; Bill Kimble, c2ae; Adam Falkowski, c2ae; Mike White; Mike Luongo; Mike Sarrazin, SLH Metals; Becky Smith; Bernice Fredrick; Lauretta Shuster; Mark Agnew, Agnew Signs.
APPROVE AGENDA
Carr moved, Sarrazin seconded, to approve the agenda with the following changes:
Add to Consent Agenda:
3. Excuse Helen Granger and Mayor Charles Kerridge from the October
17, 2022 Council Meeting.
4. Cancel the November 7, 2022 Council Meeting for the November 8,
2022 General Election.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Spannagel, Carr, Sarrazin, DeLorge.
No: None.
Motion CARRIED. CITIZEN COMMENTS
Bernice Fredric, 1800 Parmenter Rd., thanked Merilee Lawson, City Planner/Assessor, for all the help with getting water connected to her home and asked for an update on when the project is scheduled to start.
Lauretta Shuster, 1805 Parmenter Rd., also thanked Merilee Lawson, City Planner/Assessor, for all her help.
CITY MANAGER REPORT
Joe Sawyer, City Manager, updated the council on Green Parents Lease as well on the open invoices they still have with the city. Mr. Sawyer also informed the council of the mayor’s retirement party on November 11, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. in the lower level of the Community Center.
CONSENT AGENDA
Sarrazin moved, DeLorge seconded, to approve the Consent Agenda as follows:
1. Resolution approving minutes of the previous special meeting of September 19, 2022.
2. Resolution approving vendor disbursements for 9-9-22 through 9-22-22 and 9-23-22 through10-10-22.
3. Excuse Helen Granger and Mayor Charles Kerridge from the November 17, 2022 Council Meeting. (This item was added to the agenda.)
4. Cancel the November 7, 2022 Council Meeting for the November 8, 2022 General Election. (This item was added to the agenda.)
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Sarrazin, Spannagel, Carr, DeLorge.
No: None.
Motion CARRIED.
ITEMS OF BUSINESS
Discussion of FY23 Final DWSRF Project.
Adam Falkowski, c2ae, presented the resent events that occurred with the DWSRF Grant application and why the city is not receiving funding for the 2023 year. Bill Kimble, c2ae, discussed the different options the city has moving forward and presented the pros and cons for each. No action taken.
Discussion of Industrial Park Sign.
Mike Sarrazin, SLH Metals, presented to the council his proposal on installing a new Industrial Park Sign and asked the council for help funding the project. Mr. Sarrazin indicated that he has financial support from some of the businesses in the industrial park and is asking the council for help funding the remanding balance. DeLorge moved, Carr seconded, to approve installing a new Industrial Park Sign for the amount of $50,000.00.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Carr, Sarrazin, Spannagel, DeLorge.
No: None.
Motion CARRIED.
CITIZEN COMMENTS
None.
ADJOURNMENT
Carr moved, DeLorge seconded, to adjourn at 8:53 p.m.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Spannagel, Carr, Sarrazin, DeLorge.
No: None.
Motion CARRIED.
Adam Spannagel, Mayor Pro Tem
Jennifer Stout, City Clerk/Treasurer
Publish: October 28, 2022
