Burns Township Regular Board
Meeting Minutes, July 11, 2023
The meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance at 7:30 pm.
Roll Call, Board Members Present 5.
Motion to Approve Agenda: Aye 5, Nay 0. Motion Carried.
Motion to approve Routine Matters. Roll Call: Aye 5, Nay 0. Motion carried.
Public Comment: None
Motion to contract with Berthiaume & Company for Audit Services for 2024 ($7,400), 2025 ($7,600), & 2026 ($7,800). Roll Call: Aye 5, Nay 0. Motion carried.
Motion to proceed with a three-year contract with Antrim Township to provide fire services. Roll Call: Aye 4. Nay 1. Motion carried.
SSESA Ambulance Special Assessment was discussed regarding rates for campgrounds.
Motion to hold a Public Hearing regarding Ambulance Special Assessment rates October 2,2023 at 7:00p.m. Aye 5, Nay 0. Motion carried.
Building – No new information was provided.
Broadband – The ROBIN grant awards were announced and no one in Shiawassee County received funding.
Union Plains Cemetery – The attorney is researching documents and will advise how to move forward.
Extended Public Comment – Rita Hooley thanked the board for moving forward with a contract.
Next regular board meeting will be August 7, 2023 at 7:30.
Meeting Adjourned 8:19 pm.
Full copy of minutes are available at Township Office.
Shirley Riley, Clerk
Publish July 14, 2023
