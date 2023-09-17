NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
BURNS TOWNSHIP,
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY
AMBULANCE SERVICES
SPECIAL ASSESSMENT
TO: ALL RECORD OWNERS OF OR PARTIES IN INTEREST IN LAND IN THE SPECIAL ASSESSMENT DISTRICT DESCRIBED BELOW:
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Township Board of Burns Township, Shiawassee County, Michigan (“Township”), will hold a public hearing on October 2, 2023 at 7:00pm located at the Burns Township Hall (10355 Bath Rd, Byron, MI 48418) to hear objections and public comments related to increasing existing annual special assessments for ambulance services within the Township due to the request of the Township’s emergency service provider the Southwest Shiawassee Emergency Services Alliance ("SSESA"). Such cost increase will generally impose annual assessments on each unit (as defined by SSESA; e.g., a single-family home) in the amount of $110.00 per year (from $65.00 per year). Assessment cost information and documents are available upon request to the Township Clerk.
Burns Township has an existing special assessment district for ambulance service within the Township under Act 33 of 1951 (“Act 33”). MCL 41.801 et seq. The district’s boundaries are:
ALL NON-VACANT PARCELS
WITHIN BURNS TOWNSHIP
PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that the owner or any person having an interest in property within the special assessment district may file a written appeal with the Michigan Tax Tribunal within thirty (30) days after confirmation of the special assessment roll. Appearance and protest at the public hearing on the special assessment roll are required in order to appeal the
special assessment to the Michigan Tax Tr bunal. An owner or other party of interest or his or her agent may (1) appear in person at the hearing to protest the special assessment, or (2) file his or her appearance or protest by letter before the close of the hearing using the address below.
The Township Board shall maintain a record of parties who appear to protest at the hearing. If the hearing is terminated or adjourned for the day before a party is provided the opportunity to be heard, a party whose appearance was recorded shall be considered to have protested the special assessment in person. Burns Township will make accommodations to individuals with disabilities. Persons needing accommodations should the Township not less than four (4) days before the public hearing using the number below of the Michigan Relay Service at 7-1-1 (T-D-D).
BY ORDER OF THE
TOWNSHIP BOARD
Shirley Riley, Clerk
10355 Bath Road
Byron, MI 48418
Phone: 810-266-6220
Publish: September 17, and 30, 2023)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.