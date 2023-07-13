CITY OF PERRY

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY

STATE OF MICHIGAN

ORDINANCE NO. 377

THE CITY OF PERRY ORDAINS:

Perry City Code Chapter 1060 and Chapter 284 are hereby repealed.

This repeal Ordinance is effective 30 days after publication.

Date of Adoption: July 6, 2023

Date of Publication: July 13, 2023

By: Susan J. Hammond, Mayor

By: Shirley Smith, City Deputy Clerk

CERTIFICATION

STATE OF MICHIGAN )

)ss

COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE)

I, the undersigned, and duly qualified and acting Deputy City Clerk of the City of Perry, Shiawassee County, Michigan, DO HEREBY CERTIFY that the foregoing was introduced at a regular meeting of the Perry City Council on the 15th day of June, 2023, and was duly adopted at a regular meeting of the Perry City Council on the 6th day of July, 2023.

Shirley Smith, Perry City Deputy Clerk

Publish July 13, 2023

