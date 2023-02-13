NOTICE TO CREDITORS
TRUST ESTATE
Estate of CAROLINE H. MILAS, Deceased Date of Birth: September 1, 1936.
TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Caroline H. Milas, Settlor of the Caroline H. Milas Trust dated April 11, 1996, as amended, died on January 19, 2023.
Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the decedent, her estate, or her trust will be forever barred unless presented to Sharilyn J. Hopson, Trustee of the Caroline H. Milas Trust within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice. Date: February 9, 2023
SHARILYN J. HOPSON
Trustee
16862 Morse Circle
Huntington Beach, California 92699
Merica S. Dobry, Attorney
Warner Norcross + Judd, L.L.P.
P.O. Box 900
Muskegon, Michigan 49443
Telephone No. (213) 727-2610
Publish: February 13, 2023
