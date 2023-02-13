NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TRUST ESTATE

Estate of CAROLINE H. MILAS, Deceased Date of Birth: September 1, 1936.

TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Caroline H. Milas, Settlor of the Caroline H. Milas Trust dated April 11, 1996, as amended, died on January 19, 2023.

Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the decedent, her estate, or her trust will be forever barred unless presented to Sharilyn J. Hopson, Trustee of the Caroline H. Milas Trust within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice. Date: February 9, 2023

SHARILYN J. HOPSON

Trustee

16862 Morse Circle

Huntington Beach, California 92699

Merica S. Dobry, Attorney

Warner Norcross + Judd, L.L.P.

P.O. Box 900

Muskegon, Michigan 49443

Telephone No. (213) 727-2610

Publish: February 13, 2023

