FORECLOSURE NOTICE Attention homeowner: If you are a military service member on active duty, if your period of active duty has concluded less than 90 days ago, or if you have been ordered to active duty, please contact the attorney for the party foreclosing the mortgage at the telephone number stated in this notice. Notice of foreclosure by advertisement. Notice is given under section 3212 of the revised judicature act of 1961, 1961 PA 236, MCL 600.3212, that the following mortgage will be foreclosed by a sale of the mortgaged premises, or some part of them, at a public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash or cashier’s check at the place of holding the circuit court in Shiawassee County, starting promptly at 10:00 AM, October 19, 2022. The amount due on the mortgage may be greater on the day of the sale. Placing the highest bid at the sale does not automatically entitle the purchaser to free and clear ownership of the property. A potential purchaser is encouraged to contact the county register of deeds office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge a fee for this information. Default has been made in the conditions of a certain mortgage made by Todd R. Fry and Kelly A. Fry, husband and wife to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. acting solely as nominee for GMAC Mortgage Corporation, Mortgagee, dated June 18, 2004, and recorded on August 13, 2004, in Liber 1065, Page 472, Shiawassee County Records, said mortgage was assigned to U.S. Bank National Association, as successor Indenture Trustee to Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as Indenture Trustee for GMACM Home Equity Loan Trust 2004-HE3 by an Assignment of Mortgage dated August 05, 2022 and recorded August 18, 2022 in Liber 1299, Page 656, on which mortgage there is claimed to be due at the date hereof the sum of Thirty-Nine Thousand Nine Hundred Fifty-Five and 05/100 ($39,955.05) including interest at the rate of 4.00000% per annum. Said premises are situated in the Township of Caladonia, Shiawassee County, Michigan, and are described as: Part of the West 1/2 of the Southeast 1/4 of Section 34, Town 7 North, Range 3 East, Caledonia Township, Shiawassee County, Michigan, being more particularly Described as beginning at the South 1/4 corner of Section 34; thence along the North and South 1/4 line of said Section 34, North 01 Degrees 17 Minutes 40 Seconds East, 427.30 feet; thence East 305.85 feet; thence South 01 Degrees 17 Minutes 40 Seconds West, 427.30 feet to the South line of said Section 34; thence along said South line, West 305.85 feet to said South 1/4 corner of Section 34 and the point of beginning. Also part of the Southeast 1/4 of Section 34, Town 7 North, Range 3 East, Caledonia Township, Shiawassee County, Michigan, described as beginning at a point which is North 01 Degrees 17 Minutes 40 Seconds East, along the North and South 1/4 line of said Section 34, 427.30 feet from the South 1/4 corner of said Section 34, thence continuing along said North and South 1/4 line North 01 Degrees 17 Minutes 40 Seconds East, 121.33 feet; thence South 89 Degrees 27 Minutes 14 Seconds East 305.80 feet; thence South 01 Degrees 17 Minutes 40 Seconds West parallel with Said North and South 1/4 line, 118.42 feet; thence West parallel with the South line of said Section 34, 305.85 feet to the point of beginning. Commonly known as: 3529 HIBBARD, CORRUNA, MI 48817 If the property is eventually sold at foreclosure sale, the redemption period will be 6.00 months from the date of sale unless the property is abandoned or used for agricultural purposes. If the property is determined abandoned in accordance with MCL 600.3241 and/or 600.3241a, the redemption period will be 30 days from the date of sale, or 15 days after statutory notice, whichever is later. If the property is presumed to be used for agricultural purposes prior to the date of the foreclosure sale pursuant to MCL 600.3240, the redemption period is 1 year. Pursuant to MCL 600.3278, if the property is sold at a foreclosure sale, the borrower(s) will be held responsible to the person who buys the property at the mortgage foreclosure sale or to the mortgage holder for damaging the property during the redemption period. TO ALL PURCHASERS: The foreclosing mortgagee can rescind the sale. In that event, your damages are, if any, limited solely to the return of the bid amount tendered at sale, plus interest. Dated: September 19, 2022 Randall S. Miller & Associates, P.C. Attorneys for U.S. Bank National Association, as successor Indenture Trustee to Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as Indenture Trustee for GMACM Home Equity Loan Trust 2004-HE3 43252 Woodward Avenue, Suite 180, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48302, (248) 335-9200 Hours: 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Case No. 22MI00477-1
(09-19)(10-10)
Publish: September 19 and 26, 2022 and October 3 and 10, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.