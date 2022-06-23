STATE OF MICHIGAN
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE
FILE NO. 22-6914-CH
HON. MATTHEW STEWART
THE ESTATE OF HELEN G HELSIUS
Plaintiff
v
THE ESTATE OF ALEXANDER ZSIGO
Defendant
/
GLORIA S. SANTRUCEK-ARNDT P67594
Attorney for Plaintiff
114 E. Main Street, Ste 218
Owosso, MI 48867
(989) 743-3810
/
ex-parte ORDER FOR
ALTERNATE SERVICE
At a session of court held in the courthouse in Corunna Michigan, on June 6, 2022
Present: Honorable Matthew J. Stewart, Circuit Court Judge
Plaintiff filed a verified ex parte motion for service of process in the discretion of the court.
After reading the motion and exhibit, the court finds that Plaintiff has shown that service of process cannot reasonably be made on Defendant by the methods provided in MCR 2.105(A).
The court further finds, pursuant to MCR 2.105(J) that service of process by publication is the best available method of service of process reasonably calculated to give Defendant actual notice of the proceedings and an opportunity to be heard.
IT IS ORDERED
1. Plaintiff may serve process on Defendant by publishing the following notice once each week for a period of three consecutive weeks in a newspaper, as defined in MCR 2.106(F) “An action seeking to quite title to real estate commonly known as M-13, Lennon, Michigan, 48449 and legally described as State of Michigan. County of Shiawassee, Township of Venice, to wit: The East 1/2 of the Northeast 1/4, lying Northerly of the Highway I-69, in Section 36, Town 7 North, Range 4 East, Township of Venice, Shiawassee County, Michigan, has been commenced by Plaintiff the Estate of Helen G. Helsius against Defendant Estate of Alexander Zsigo in the Shiawassee Circuit Court for the State of Michigan, and Defendant must answer or take other action permitted by law within 28 days after the last date of publication. If Defendant does not answer or take other action within the time allowed, judgment may be entered against it for the relief demanded in the complaint.”
2. As Defendant’s death certificate lists Defendant’s last known address as Shiawassee County and the action is pending in Shiawassee County, Plaintiff shall publish in Shiawassee County. MCR 2.106(D)(1).
3. Plaintiff is not required to mail a copy of this order to Defendant’s last know address as Defendant died thirty-nine (39) years ago. MCR 2.106(D)(2)
Date: June 6, 2022
Matthew J. Stewart P58047
Circuit Court Judge
Publish: June 16, 23 and 30, 2022
