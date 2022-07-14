CITY OF PERRY
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY
STATE OF MICHIGAN
RESOLUTION
At a session of the City Council of the City of Perry, Shiawassee County, Michigan, held at the City Hall in said City on the 7th day of July, 2022.
Motion By: Bob Porter
Seconded By: Steve Wallace
WHEREAS, due to the cost of maintaining City property that has minimal value for City of Perry use, and,
WHEREAS, Perry City Council believes that it is desirable to sell at public sale the following described real property:
and,
WHEREAS, the City of Perry Charter, Section 2.6 requires that the electors of the City of Perry to approve by a simple majority the proposed public sale of real property owned by the City of Perry; and,
WHEREAS, an election is presently scheduled to be held in the City on November 8, 2022,
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the November 8, 2022 Election be deemed to also be a City Election and that the following proposal be certified to the County Clerk and be submitted to the electors in the City of Perry at the November 8, 2022, Election:
PROPOSAL TO ALLOW THE SALE OF CITY PROPERTY
This proposal requests authorization for the sale of real property owned by the City of Perry at public sale, legally described as:
Located in Shiawassee County, State of Michigan,
City of Perry
Town 05 North, Range 02 East, Section 21
CITY OF PERRY, SEC 21, T5N, R2E COM AT A PT WHERE E 1/4 LN OF SEC IS INTERSECTED BY C/LN OF M-47 (NOW KNOWN AS M-52), AS ORIGINALLY ESTABLISHED (SD PT BEING 1246.70 FT W OF E 1/4 LN OF SEC), TH S 31*52’W 130 FT, N60*08’W 145 FT, N01*02’E36 FT, N75*32’E 80 FT, S83*47’E 62 FT, TH S78*38’E 50 FT TO BEG
Parcel No. 024-60-107-000
Shall the City Council for the City of Perry be authorized to sell the above-described real estate at public sale?
YES NO
YES: 4
NO: 0
Resolution declared adopted.
CERTIFICATION
I hereby certify that the above is a true and correct copy of a Resolution adopted by the Perry City Council at a meeting held on the 7th day of July, 2022 and that the above Resolution was duly published on the 14th day of July, 2022.
Devin Miller, Perry City Clerk
Publish: July 14, 2022
