OWOSSO CHARTER TOWNSHIP
NOTICE OF PROPOSED AMENDMENTS
TO ITS ZONING ORDINANCE
At a regular monthly meeting of the Township Board on August 8, 2022, the following Ordinances were introduced for the Boards consideration and action:
ARTICLE 6: GENERAL PROVISIONS is amended by deleting Section 6.27 and inserting in its place the following;
SECTION 6.2.7: Temporary Building and Structures Suring Construction
6.2.7 Temporary Buildings and Structures: Mobile offices, tool sheds, storage trailers, containers, and other structures shall be permitted for six (6) months during the time of actual construction, provided that they are located pursuant to Section 6.2.10 of this Ordinance, and are in compliance with the Shiawassee County Sanitary Code. A single extension of six (6) months may be granted by the Building Inspector is substantial progress on construction has been made. Temporary buildings and structures shall be removed withing twelve (12) working days after the completion or abandonment of construction on the property.
SECTION 6.2.10 Accessory Uses, Buildings and Structures:
6.2.10 Accessory Uses, Building and Structures: Accessory uses, buildings, and structures that are customarily incidental to that of the principal use of a parcel shall be permitted provided said accessory uses, buildings, and structures are not otherwise regulated by this Ordinance and are in compliance with the following:
A. Attached accessory conform to the site development standards of the land development district in which the structure is located.
B. Detached accessory buildings or structures shall not be located within the area required for the front yard setback requirements pursuant to Section 16.4 of this Ordinance, and shall be no closer than (10) feet from the principal building. Detached accessory buildings or structures shall be no closer than five (5) feet from any side or rear lot line, provided that bus shelters, not minimum setback from the road right-of-way of eight (8) feet.
C. The lot coverage created by accessory buildings and structures when added to the lot coverage crated by principal buildings and structures shall not exceed the maximum lot coverage for each land development district as specified in Section 16.7 of this Ordinance.
D. Detached single story accessory building of less than two hundred (200) square feet in floor area may be erected or moved onto a lot and situated in compliance with 6.0.10 without obtaining a zoning permit.
E. Accessory structures on lots under five (5) acres in area in residential zoning districts shall not exceed fifteen (15) feet in height and shall not exceed twenty (20) feet in height on lots five acres or more in area. For the purposed of this provision, residential districts shall mean the R-1, R-2, R-3, R-4 and R-5 districts.
F. The total area of accessory structures in residential zoning districts shall not exceed nine hundred (900) square feet, except that in the R-1 district the total square footage on lots over 22,500 square feet may exceed 900 square feet by 1 square foot for every 100 square feet of the lot exceeds 22,500 square feet . For example, a lot that is 30,000 square feet in area would be allowed a total of 975 square feet (30,000 – 22,500 = 7,500. 7,500/100=75. 900+75=975)
G. Accessory buildings shall utilize buildings materials and have exposed exterior walls of an appearance and character that is consistent with that of the principal building and surrounding area. Acceptable materials include face brick, aluminum, wood or composition siding, or other similar materials approved by the Building Inspector. In no instance shall any accessory building have exposed concrete, cement, steel, or cinder block, or other similar unfinished exterior surfaces.
H. The addition of any accessory building greater than 200 square feet into a lot shall require a building permit.
ARTICLE 11: Advertising Structures, Signs, and Name Plates is amended by deleting Section 11.7 and inserting in its place the following:
SECTION 11.7 Exempt Signs
SECTION 11.7.1 Temporary Signs
A. Time Limits: Temporary signs are signs located on a parcel for 60 days or less during any 120-day period which is removed from display promptly following the expiration of the 60-day time limit.
1. Temporary signs located on real property that is for sale or lease may remain as long as the property is for sale or lease.
B. Size: The total combined display area of temporary signs on a parcel in agricultural and residential district will be no more than 32 square feet. In commercial and industrial districts, the total combined display area of temporary signs on a parcel will be no more that 64 square feet.
C. Location: Temporary signs will meet the following criteria:
1. Temporary signs shall not be attached to any utility pole or be located within any public right-of-way.
2. Temporary signs shall not be erected in such a manner that interferes with, obstructs, confuses, or misleads traffic.
3. Temporary signs shall not be placed or constructed so as to create a hazard of any kind.
4. Temporary signs shall comply with the sign setback requirements in Section 11.9.
D. Lighting: Temporary sings shall not be illuminated.
SECTION 11.7.2 Small permanent signs not exceeding six(6) square feet in display area.
SECTION 11.7.3 Signs located on the premises of a customary agricultural operation as defined in Section 5.3.3 shall not exceed thirty-two (32) square feet in display area.
SECTION 11.7.4 Signs located on agricultural buildings without display limitations.
SECTION 11.7.5 Traffic Control, Directional, Warning, or Information Signs when authorized by a public agency having appropriate jurisdiction display area limitations.
SECTION 11.7.5 Flags, pennants, or banner bearing the official insignia of the nation, state, town-Ship, municipality, or educational institution not to exceed fifty (50) feet in display are
ARTICLE 14: Specific Provisions and Regulation is amended by deleting Section 14.3.1 and inserting into its place the following:
SECTION 14.3 Cemetery
14.3.1 Definitions: Cemetery means 1 or a combination of more than 1 of the following: (i) A burial ground for earth interments. (ii) A mausoleum for crypt entombments. (iii) A crematory for the cremation for human remains. (iv) A columbarium for the inurnment of cremated remains.
14.3.2 Regulations and Conditions
A. Screening. All cemeteries as defined in Section 14.3.1 shall provide a landscape buffer strip pursuant to Section 6.2.13.
B. Assembly. The use shall be so arranged that adequate assembly area is provided off-street for vehicles to be used in a funeral procession. This assembly area shall be provided in addition to any required off-street parking areas.
C. Ingress and Egress. All cemeteries as defined in Section 14.3.1 shall follow relevant ingress and egress requirements pursuant to Section 10.5.4.
D. Signate. All cemeteries as defined in Section 14.3.1 shall follow the sign type, size, number and purpose as indicated in Section 11.8.A
E. Cremation facilities:
(i) May not be located within 200 feet of any residential district (R-1,R-2,R-3,R-4, and R-5).
(ii) All cremations facilities must be within an enclosed building.
(iii) All remains, prior to incineration, must be stored in an enclosed building.
(iv) Stack heights must be elevated to a height necessary to ensure that emissions from the stack do not result in excessive concentrations of any smoke in the immediate vicinity of the source as a result of the atmospheric downwash, eddies and wakes which may be crated by the source itself of or nearby structures. If the height exceeds the maxim height allowed for the zoning district, the Planning Commission may allow a taller stack after a public hearing, as part of Conditional Use Permit review under Article 9 of this Ordinance.
(v) The setbacks for such stack from all abutting streets or adjacent parcels, shall be a distance equal to the height of such stack.
(vi) All emissions shall comply with the performance standards in Section 6.8.
F. A cemetery may include a small facility for hosting one funeral service or similar function at a time but shall not include a full funeral home or mortuary unless is it located within the C-2 zoning district.
G. Cemeteries shall be established in compliance with Public Act 368 of 1978, as amended, Public Act 87 of 1855, as amended and Public Act 252 of 1968, and other applicable state laws.
Accordingly, the Township Board will consider the foregoing Ordinance Amendments for the final adoption.
Patricia Skvarenina,
Owosso Charter Township Clerk
Publish: September 9, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.