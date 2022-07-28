NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE BY ADVERTISEMENT NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE BY ADVERTISEMENT – Default has been made in the conditions of a certain mortgage given from Wolf Crossing, LLC, a Michigan Limited Liability Company and Jesse VanNoord,, whose address is 4270 E. Wilkinson Rd., Owosso, MI 48867 to Success Group Mortgage & Servicing, LLC, whose address is 113 W. Exchange St., Owosso, MI 48867, dated June 28, 2021, and recorded July 13, 2021, in Liber 1284, Page 0976 of the Shiawassee County Records, against the real estate described below, for which mortgage there is claimed to be due through July 26, 2022 eighty thousand, nine hundred fifteen dollars and seventy-six cents ($80,915.76), including interest at 10% per annum, and no suit or proceedings at law or equity having been instituted to recover the debt secured by said Mortgage, or any part thereof. Under the power of sale contained in said mortgage and the statute in such case made and provided, notice is hereby given under Section 3212 of the Revised Judicature Act of 1961, 1961 PA 236, MCL 600.3212 that said mortgage will be foreclosed by sale of the mortgaged premises, or some part of them, at public venue, at the place of holding of the Circuit Court for the County of Shiawassee, Michigan, at 10:00a.m. on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 Said Premises are situated in the City of Owosso, County of Shiawassee, State of Michigan, and are described as: Sec 19, T7N-R3E, COM 33’ E OF STAKE BETWEEN OWOSSO & CALEDONIA TOWNSHIPS ON S LN OF MAIN ST E 66’, S 132’, W 66’ N TO BEG (EX N82’) Tax ID #050-542-000-004-00 Commonly known as: 105 S. Hickory St., Owosso, MI 48867 The redemption period shall be 6 months from the date of such sale, unless determined abandoned in accordance with MCL 600.3241a, in which case the redemption period shall be 30 days from the date of such sale. Dated: July 26, 2022 Success Group Mortgage & Servicing, LLC C/O Law Offices of Aaron D. Cox, PLLC Aaron D. Cox (P69346) 23820 Eureka Rd. Taylor, MI 48180 734-287-3664
Publish: July 28, 2022 and August 4, 11 and 18, 2022
