NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE BY ADVERTISEMENT. Notice is given under section 3212 of the revised judicature act of 1961, 1961 PA 236, MCL 600.3212, that the following mortgage will be foreclosed by a sale of the mortgaged premises, or some part of them, at a public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash or cashier’s check at the place of holding the circuit court in SHIAWASSEE County, starting promptly at 10:00 A.M., on September 28, 2022. The amount due on the mortgage may be greater on the day of the sale. Placing the highest bid at the sale does not automatically entitle the purchaser to free and clear ownership of the property. A potential purchaser is encouraged to contact the county register of deeds office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge a fee for this information. MORTGAGE INFORMATION: Default has been made in the conditions of a certain mortgage made by Jacob S. Docken, single man, whose address is 3915 S. Ruess Road, Owosso, Michigan 48867, as original Mortgagors, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., being a mortgage dated January 15, 2014, and recorded on January 22, 2014 in Liber 1194 Page 0923, Shiawassee County Records, State of Michigan Said Mortgage is now held through mesne assignments by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp., as assignee as documented by an assignment dated August 16, 2022, Shiawassee County Records, Michigan, on which mortgage there is claimed to be due at the date hereof the sum of FIFTY-TWO THOUSAND EIGHT HUNDRED EIGHTY-FOUR DOLLARS AND 62/100 ($52,884.62). Said premises are situated in the Township of Bennington, County of Shiawassee, State of Michigan, and are described as: A part of the West 1/2 of the Southwest 1/4 of Section 1/4 of Section 4, T6N, R2E, Bennington Township, Shiawassee County, Michigan, described as: Beginning on the East line of the highway at a point which is 690 feet North and 33 feet East from the Southwest corner of said Section; thence East at right with the Section line 148.50 feet; thence South parallel with the Section line 131 feet 10 inches; thence West at right angles 148.50 feet to the West line of the highway; and thence North parallel with the Section line and 33 feet distance therefrom a distance of 131 feet 10 inches to the point of beginning.. Street Address: 3915 S. Ruess Road, Owosso, Michigan 48867 The redemption period shall be 6 months from the date of such sale, unless the property is determined abandoned in accordance with MCLA § 600.3241a in which case the redemption period shall be 30 days from the date of the sale. If the property is sold at a foreclosure sale under Chapter 32 of the Revised Judicature Act of 1961, pursuant to MCLA § 600.3278, the borrower will be held responsible to the person who buys the property at the mortgage foreclosure sale or to the mortgage holder for damaging the property during the redemption period. THIS FIRM IS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION WE OBTAIN WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. ATTENTION HOMEOWNER: IF YOU ARE A MILITARY SERVICE MEMBER ON ACTIVE DUTY, IF YOUR PERIOD OF ACTIVE DUTY HAS CONCLUDED LESS THAN 90 DAYS AGO, OR IF YOU HAVE BEEN ORDERED TO ACTIVE DUTY, PLEASE CONTACT THE ATTORNEY FOR THE PARTY FORECLOSING THE MORTGAGE AT THE TELEPHONE NUMBER STATED IN THIS NOTICE. Dated: August 31, 2022 For more information, please contact the attorney for the party foreclosing: Kenneth J. Johnson, Johnson, Blumberg, & Associates, LLC, 5955 West Main Street, Suite 18, Kalamazoo, MI 49009. Telephone: (312) 541-9710. File No.: MI 22 4545
Publish: August 31, 2022 and September 7, 14 and 21, 2022
