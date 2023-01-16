NOTICE TO CREDITORS
DECEDENT’S ESTATE
STATE OF MICHIGAN
PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE
CASE NO. 22-040154-01-DE
Estate of TODD EUGENE TOMLINSON Date of Birth: January 5, 1965.
TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Todd Eugene Tomlinson, died April 5, 2022.
Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Tracy Tomlinson c/o Susan Philpott Preketes, Attorney, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.
Date: January 12, 2023
TRACY TOMLINSON
Personal representative
1701 S. Kerby Rd.
Corunna, MI 48817
Telephone No. (989) 666-6447
SUSAN PHILPOTT PREKETES P38850
Attorney at Law
503 S. Saginaw St., Ste. 1415
Flint, MI 48502
Publish: January 16, 2023
