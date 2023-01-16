NOTICE TO CREDITORS

DECEDENT’S ESTATE

STATE OF MICHIGAN

PROBATE COURT

COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE

CASE NO. 22-040154-01-DE

Estate of TODD EUGENE TOMLINSON Date of Birth: January 5, 1965.

TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Todd Eugene Tomlinson, died April 5, 2022.

Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Tracy Tomlinson c/o Susan Philpott Preketes, Attorney, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.

Date: January 12, 2023

TRACY TOMLINSON

Personal representative

1701 S. Kerby Rd.

Corunna, MI 48817

Telephone No. (989) 666-6447

SUSAN PHILPOTT PREKETES P38850

Attorney at Law

503 S. Saginaw St., Ste. 1415

Flint, MI 48502

Publish: January 16, 2023

