PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE
U.S. DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE RURAL DEVELOPMENT
Community Facilities Loan Program
The Owosso City Council will conduct a Public Hearing at its regularly scheduled meeting Monday, March 6, 2023 at approximately 7:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers, on the lower level of the Owosso City Hall, at 301 W. Main Street. The purpose of the hearing is to receive citizen comment on the application to the USDA Rural Development Community Facilities Loan Program for financing assistance in purchasing a fire truck necessary for the operation of the Fire Department.
The public is invited to review the application and give their input to the Council at this public hearing. The City contact for additional information on the proposed application is Kevin Lenkart, Public Safety Director at (989) 725-0580 or e-mail kevin.lenkart@ci.owosso.mi.us.
Amy K. Kirkland, CMC
Owosso City Clerk
The City of Owosso will provide necessary reasonable auxiliary aids and services, such as signers for the hearing impaired and audio tapes of printed materials being considered at the meeting, to individuals with disabilities at the meeting/hearing upon seventy-two (72) hours notice to the City of Owosso. Individuals with disabilities requiring auxiliary aids or services should contact the City of Owosso by writing or calling the following: Amy K. Kirkland, City Clerk, 301 West Main Street, Owosso, MI 48867 or at (989) 725-0500. The City of Owosso Website address is www.ci.owosso.mi.us.
Publish: February 24, 2023
