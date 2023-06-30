NOTICE TO CREDITORS

DECEDENT’S ESTATE

STATE OF MICHIGAN

PROBATE COURT

COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE

CASE NO. 23-40526-DE

Estate of JERE R. CAMP Date of Birth: May 24, 1938.

TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Jere R. Camp, died January 4, 2023.

Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Thomas E. Camp, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.

Date: June 28, 2023

THOMAS E. CAMP

Personal Representative

10526 Jewell Road

Gaines, Michigan 48436

Telephone No. (810) 577-7719

MARIANNE MARCONNAY P44600

Attorney at Law

624 S. Grand Traverse

Flint, Michigan 48502

Telephone No. (810) 938-2377

Publish: June 30, 2023

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.