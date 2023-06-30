NOTICE TO CREDITORS
DECEDENT’S ESTATE
STATE OF MICHIGAN
PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE
CASE NO. 23-40526-DE
Estate of JERE R. CAMP Date of Birth: May 24, 1938.
TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Jere R. Camp, died January 4, 2023.
Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Thomas E. Camp, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.
Date: June 28, 2023
THOMAS E. CAMP
Personal Representative
10526 Jewell Road
Gaines, Michigan 48436
Telephone No. (810) 577-7719
MARIANNE MARCONNAY P44600
Attorney at Law
624 S. Grand Traverse
Flint, Michigan 48502
Telephone No. (810) 938-2377
Publish: June 30, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.