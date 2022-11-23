CITY OF PERRY
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY MICHIGAN
NOTICE OF AMENDMENT
TO CITY ZONING MAP
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that on November 17, 2022 the Perry City Council approved the re-zoning of the below listed property. The City zoning map has been amended in accordance with the
re-zoning rules.
Address of Property: 221 N. Watkins St., Perry, Michigan. 48872
Parcel Number: #024-60-018-000
Property Owner: Rick Ridenour
Former Zoning Classification: B-1 (Commercial Business)
New Zoning Classification: R-1B (One-Family Residential).
Dated: November 18, 2022 Devin Miller
Perry City Clerk
203 W. Polly St.
Perry, MI. 48872
(517) 625-6155 x 224
Publish: November 23, 2022
