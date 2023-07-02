DRAFT SYNOPSIS REGULAR MEETING CALEDONIA CHARTER TOWNSHIP
June 19, 2023
Roll Call:
Present: Supervisor Holek, Clerk Brady, Trustee Hagadon, Holzheuer, Krhovsky and Trustee Spicer.
AGENDA:
It was moved by Trustee Hagadon, supported by Trustee Spicer to approve the agenda with the addition of Kent Edwards from Rowe Engineering under communications. Motion carried.
MINUTES:
It was moved by Trustee Hagadon, supported by Trustee Spicer to approve the minutes of the May 15, 3023 regular meeting of the Caledonia Charter Township Board of Trustees. Motion carried.
It was moved by Trustee Hagadon, supported by Trustee Spicer to approve the minutes of the June 5, 2023 Special Meeting of the Caledonia Charter Township Board of Trustees. Motion carried.
Communications:
Applicants for Township Treasurer position presented their qualifications to the Board:
Julie R. Bigelow and Jesse Levesque
Kent Edwards, Rowe Engineering gave a report on the Township Sewer Project.
Approval of Bills:
It was moved by Trustee Hagadon, supported by Trustee Krhovsky to approve both the payment of the May 2023 Payroll and the June 2023 Accounts Payable as follows: Payroll checks 26545-26661 in the amount of $13,490.65; Accounts Payable; General Fund Check No 19396-19411 in the amount of $27.454.40, Fire Fund Check No 2218 in the amount of $61.538.24 for a Grand Total of $102,483.29. Roll Call: Ayes: Holek, Brady, Hagadon, Holzheuer, Krhovsky and Spicer. Motion carried.
REVENUE/EXPENDITURE REPORT: NO REPORT
CASH TRANSACTION/TREASURER’S REPORT:
It was moved by Trustee Spicer, supported by Trustee Krhovsky to approve the April 2023 Cash Transaction report and Treasurer’s Report as presented. Roll Call: Ayes: Holek, Brady, Hagadon, Holzheuer, Krhovsky and Spicer. Motion carried.
NEW BUSINESS:
BILLING FOR THE UTILITY AUTHORITY:
It was moved by Trustee Holzheuer, supported by Trustee Hagadon to approve that the Utility Authority and Owosso/Caledonia Townships would request WWTP bills for Owosso/Caledonia Townships be sent directly to the Utility Authority for payment at the address of P.O. Box 127, Corunna, MI 48817. Roll Call: Ayes: Holek, Brady, Hagadon, Holzheuer, Krhovsky and Spicer. Motion carried.
GIS PARCEL UPDATES FOR ASSESSOR:
It was moved by Trustee Krhovsky, supported by Trustee Spicer to approve of the GIS parcel updates for 2021, 2022, and 2023 by North Arrow Technologies, Inc. at a cost of $1,000.00. Roll Call: Ayes: Holek, Brady, Hagadon, Holzheuer, Krhovsky and Spicer. Motion carried.
UTILITY AUTHORITY VACANT SEAT:
The board was just made aware of the unfilled vacancy on the Utility Authority Board.
NETWORK SECURTY/PASSWORD POLICY:
The board was made aware that Trustee Spicer will continue to work on the Network Security/Password Policy.
AMBULANCE BILL:
The 2022/2023 Ambulance Assessment bill was presented. There was concerns on the Pole Barn Assessment on the invoice. Trustee Spicer will research with township assessor and Ambulance director and bring the bill back to the next meeting.
TREASURER APPOINTMENT:
It was moved by Trustee Spicer, supported by Trustee Krhovsky to appoint Jesse Levesque as the Caledonia Charter Township Treasurer effective immediately. Roll Call: Ayes: Holek, Brady, Hagadon, Holzheuer, Krhovsky and Spicer. Motion carried.
CONTINUING BUSINESS:
INTERGOVERNMENAL AGREEMENT-SHIAWASSSEE RIVER TRAIL:
It was moved by Trustee Hagadon, supported Trustee Spicer to approve the Intergovernmental Agreement for the Joint Management of the Shiawassee River Trail which includes and annual payment of $2,000.00. Roll Call: Ayes: Holek, Brady, Hagadon, Holzheuer, Krhovsky and Spicer. Motion carried.
It was moved by Trustee Hagadon, supported by Trustee Spicer to amend agenda to add under Continuing Business B. Fire Safety Grant. Motion carried.
FIRE SAFETY GRANT:
It was moved by Trustee Spicer, supported Krhovsky to support the City of Corunna and Caledonia Township on behalf of the Corunna/Caledonia Fire Department to file for a $20,000.00 Fire Grant under the Michigan Fired Department Grant Program at $10,000.00 for each entity. Roll Call: Ayes: Holek, Brady, Hagadon, Holzheuer, Krhovsky and Spicer. Motion carried.
ADJOURNMENT:
It was moved by Trustee Spicer, supported by Trustee Hagadon to adjourn at 8:12 p.m. Motion carried.
Publish July 2, 2023
