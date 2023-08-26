NOTICE OF HEARING
TOWNSHIP OF PERRY
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MICHIGAN
TO: THE RESIDENTS AND PROPERTY OWNERS OF THE TOWNSHIP OF PERRY SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MICHIGAN, AND ANY OTHER INTERESTED PERSONS
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that as a result of Petitions of property owners within the Township signed by the record owners of land whose frontage constitutes more than 51 percent of the total frontage of property owners owning frontage along a private road commonly known as Thornapple Drive, and more particularly described as:
A part of the East 1/2 of the West 1/2 of Section 29 and a part of the Northeast ¼ of Northwest 1/4 and Northwest 1/4 of Northeast 1/4, Section 32, Town 5 North, Range 2 East, Perry Township, Shiawassee County, Michigan, described as follows:
Beginning at a point on the centerline of Beard Road and the Section line North 88∞ 07’ 45” West 330.98 feet from the North ¼ corner of said Section 29; thence along the centerline of a 66 foot wide private road easement for the use of together with the adjoining property owners for ingress and egress the following South 0∞ 19’ 59” East 1255.93 feet to the P.C. of a curve; thence Southwesterly 172.00 feet along the arc of a curve right, with a central angle of 57∞ 22’ 40” and a radius of 171.75 feet, the long chord of which bears South 28∞ 21’ 21” West, a distance of 164.90 feet to the P.T. of the curve; thence S 57∞ 02’ 42” W 199.33 feet to the P.C. of a curve; thence Southerly 173.81 feet along the arc of a curve left, with a central angle of 57∞ 28’ 55” and a radius of 173.25 feet, the long chord of which bears South 28∞ 18’ 15” West 166.61 feet to the P.T. of the curve; thence South 0∞ 26’ 13” East 3169.47 feet to the P.C. of a curve; thence Southeasterly 89.34 feet along the arc of a curve left, with a central angle of 16∞ 56’ 42” and a radius of 302.10 feet, the long chord of which bears South 8∞ 54’ 34” East, a distance of 89.02 feet to the P.T. of the curve; thence South 17∞ 22’ 55” East 324.75 feet to the P.C. of a curve; thence Southeasterly 87.08 feet along the arc of a curve left, with a central angle of 27∞ 00’ 00” and a radius of 184.80 feet, the long chord of which bears South 30∞ 52’ 55” East, a distance of 86.28 feet to the P.T. of the curve; thence South 44∞ 22’ 55” East 438.63 feet; thence South 45∞ 37’ 05” West 42.00 feet along the centerline of said private road easement and to terminate at the center of a 75 foot radius cul-de-sac (turn around) at a point which is North 88∞ 07’ 45” West 1321.40 feet; thence South 0∞ 30’ 40” East 5287.36 feet; thence South 0∞ 02’ 50” East 877.17 feet; thence South 88∞ 38’ 55” East 902.33 feet and North 19∞ 16’ 15” East 543.19 feet from the North ¼ corner of said Section 29;
seeking the creation of a Special Assessment District for purposes of generating funds to maintain said road and the Resolution of the Perry Township Board wherein said board tentatively declared its intent to create a Special Assessment District for the recovery of costs associated with the maintenance of the aforesaid road; a public hearing will be held.
PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that the district proposed for creation includes all property which has frontage on the aforesaid private road and bears tax roll numbers: 014-29-100-001, 014-29-100-002, 014-29-100-005, 014-29-100-006, 014-29-100-008, 014-29-100-009, 014-29-300-001, 014-29-300-002-01, 014-29-300-002-03, 014-29-300-003, 014-29-300-004, 014-29-300-005, 014-29-300-005-01, 014-29-300-005-02, 014-32-100-001, 014-32-100-003, 014-32-100-003-01, 014-32-100-004, 014-32-100-005.
PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that the Township Board has received estimates of costs for the maintenance of said roads which show said cost to amount to approximately $5700 per year and it is anticipated that the district will be established for a 5 year period of duration.
PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that, it is the intent to use the aforesaid funds for puposes of grading, routine maintenance, and snow plowing.
PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that, should this Special Assessment District be created, it is the intent of the Perry Township Board to enter into an agreement with a private contractor for purposes of providing the aforesaid services.
PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that a public hearing upon such Petitions, Plans, District and Estimate of Costs will be held at the Perry Township Hall at 2770 W. Ellsworth Road, Perry, Michigan, within the township, commencing at 7:00 p.m. on September 6, 2023.
PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that said plans, estimates of cost, proposed special assessment district and petitions may be examined at the office of the township clerk from the date of this notice through the date of public hearing and may be examined at such public hearing.
At such hearing, the board will consider any written objections to any of the foregoing matters which might be filed with said board at or prior to the time of said hearing as well as any revisions, corrections, amendments, or changes to said Plans, Estimates and Costs or to said Special Assessment District.
All interested persons are invited to be present at the aforesaid time and place and to submit comments concerning any of the foregoing.
Kelly Schmidt, Township Clerk
Publish: August 25 and 26, 2023
