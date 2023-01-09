NOTICE TO CREDITORS
DECEDENT’S ESTATE
STATE OF MICHIGAN
PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE
CASE NO. 22-40296-DE
Estate of LAURA LEE ELMER, Deceased Date of Birth: January 15, 1961.
TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Laura Lee Elmer, died September 30, 2022.
Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Nicole L. Dinser, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.
Date: January 3, 2023
NICOLE L. DINSER
Personal representative
12161 W. Grand Blanc Rd.
Durand, MI 48429
Telephone No. (248) 326-8241
MICHAEL H. JAMES P28640
Attorney at Law
3905 Fenton Road
Flint, MI 48507
Telephone No. (810) 232-0175
Publish: January 9, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.