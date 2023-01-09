NOTICE TO CREDITORS

DECEDENT’S ESTATE

STATE OF MICHIGAN

PROBATE COURT

COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE

CASE NO. 22-40296-DE

Estate of LAURA LEE ELMER, Deceased Date of Birth: January 15, 1961.

TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Laura Lee Elmer, died September 30, 2022.

Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Nicole L. Dinser, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.

Date: January 3, 2023

NICOLE L. DINSER

Personal representative

12161 W. Grand Blanc Rd.

Durand, MI 48429

Telephone No. (248) 326-8241

MICHAEL H. JAMES P28640

Attorney at Law

3905 Fenton Road

Flint, MI 48507

Telephone No. (810) 232-0175

Publish: January 9, 2023

