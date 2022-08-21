Public Hearing Notice
To Amend the Downtown Development Authority Development Plan and
Tax Increment Financing Plan
Village of New Lothrop
The Village of New Lothrop Downtown Development Authority (DDA) shall hold a public hearing on September 14 at 7:00 pm at the Village of New Lothrop Hall at 9435 Beech Street to review amendments to the DDA’s Development and Tax Increment Financing plans. The meeting is open to the public and all aspects of the development and tax increment financing plans will be open for discussion at the public hearing.
The DDA Development Plan and Tax Increment Financing area consists of all property within the boundaries of the Village of New Lothrop.
A copy of the proposed amended DDA Development and Tax Increment Financing Plan with maps, plats, and a description of the development plan, including the method of relocating families and individuals who may be displaced from the area, are available for public inspection at a place designated in the notice.
The Village Hall is open 9:00 am -11:00 am on Thursdays
Please note that although by law this notice is required to state that the “method of relocating families and individuals who may be displaced from the area” is available for inspection, the proposed amended plan does not propose any relocation of families or individuals.
Anyone wishing to comment on the plan, but unable to attend the public hearing, should send any comments to the address below prior to the date of the meeting:
New Lothrop Village DDA
PO Box 313
New Lothrop, MI 48460
Karen Maksimchuk,
Village Clerk
Publish: August 17 and 21, 2022
