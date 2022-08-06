NOTICE TO BIDDERS
WATER FILTRATION PLANT
HVAC EQUIPMENT
MAINTENANCE SERVICE
FOR THE CITY OF OWOSSO, MICHIGAN
Sealed proposals will be received by the city of Owosso for the Water Filtration Plant HVAC Equipment Maintenance Service bid and should be addressed to:
Bid Coordinator
City of Owosso
301 W. Main Street
Owosso, Michigan 48867
Bids will be accepted until 3:00 p.m. September 6, 2022 for the Water Filtration Plant HVAC Equipment Maintenance Service Bid at which time bids will be publicly opened and read aloud.
Major items include:
(1) The City of Owosso is seeking proposals from qualified contractors to provide an itemized cost for individual unit repairs or equal replacements. A completion date for all equipment listed as not working as of 7/27/2022 must be included.
(2) An annual maintenance service agreement proposal for all of the HVAC equipment located in the Water Filtration Plant at 1111 Allendale Ave. is to be included. This service agreement shall clearly identify the types of services to be performed, frequency and rates. Pre-authorization based on submittals are required for any work to be performed. This contract is renewable for up to three (3) years.
All bidders are REQUIRED to schedule a site visit prior to submitting a bid. Contact David Haut, Water Filtration Plant Superintendent or Chase Peiffer, Lead Operator at 989-725-0560 to schedule the site visit.
All bids must be in writing and must contain an original signature by an authorized officer of the firm. Electronic bids (i.e., telephonic, fax, email, etc.) are NOT acceptable.
All bids shall clearly contain on the outside of the sealed envelope in which they are submitted:
Water Filtration Plant HVAC
Equipment Maintenance Bid
Bid documents are available at no charge on our website at or on the MITN website at www.mitn.info.
Hard copies of the proposal, contract forms and specifications are on file and may be obtained for a fee in accordance with the city’s FOIA Policy at the office of the Bid Coordinator, City Hall, 301West Main Street, Owosso, Michigan 48867.
The city reserves the right to accept any proposal; or to reject any proposal; to waive irregularities in a proposal; or to negotiate if it appears to be in the best interest of the city of Owosso.
INQUIRIES/ADDENDUMS
Addendums will be available on the city’s website at www.ci.owosso.mi.us and on the MITN website at www.mitn.info.
All inquiries regarding this bid request must be received at least five (5) calendar days prior to the submission and small be received in and responded to, in writing, or via FAX at 989-723-8854. Inquiries related to HVAC equipment can be directed to David Haut, Water Filtration Plant Superintendent or Chase Peiffer, Lead Operator at (989) 725-0560. Email: David.Haut@ci.owosso.mi.us.
Bidding procedure questions can be directed to Debbie Hebert at (989) 725-0550 Email: Debbie.Hebert@ci.owosso.mi.us.
Publish: August 6, 2022
