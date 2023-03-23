NOTICE TO CREDITORS

DECEDENT’S ESTATE

STATE OF MICHIGAN

PROBATE COURT

COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE

CASE NO. 23-40433-DE

Estate of DEBRA SUSANNE BISHOP Date of Birth: March 22, 1960.

TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Debra Susanne Bishop, died July 6, 2022.

Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to William J. Bishop, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.

Date: March 22, 2023, 2023

WILLIAM J. BISHOP

Personal representative

13770 Shaftsburg Road

Perry, Michigan 48872

Telephone No. (517) 675-5215

SARAH J. REEDY P79233

Attorney at Law

4169 Legacy Parkway, Suite A

Lansing, Michigan 48911

Telephone No. (517) 351-6222

Publish: March 23, 2023

