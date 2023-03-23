NOTICE TO CREDITORS
DECEDENT’S ESTATE
STATE OF MICHIGAN
PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE
CASE NO. 23-40433-DE
Estate of DEBRA SUSANNE BISHOP Date of Birth: March 22, 1960.
TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Debra Susanne Bishop, died July 6, 2022.
Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to William J. Bishop, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.
Date: March 22, 2023, 2023
WILLIAM J. BISHOP
Personal representative
13770 Shaftsburg Road
Perry, Michigan 48872
Telephone No. (517) 675-5215
SARAH J. REEDY P79233
Attorney at Law
4169 Legacy Parkway, Suite A
Lansing, Michigan 48911
Telephone No. (517) 351-6222
Publish: March 23, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.