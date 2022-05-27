NOTICE TO CREDITORS
DECEDENT’S ESTATE
STATE OF MICHIGAN
PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE
CASE NO. 22-40056-DE
Estate of JUDITH ANN BROOKS Date of Birth: October 13, 1940.
TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Judith Ann Brooks, died April 16, 2022.
Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Julie A. Ripley, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.
Date: May 25, 2022
JULIE A. RIPLEY
Personal representative
9166 W. Scenic Lake Dr.
Laingsburg, MI 48848
Telephone No. (517) 749-7854
JOHN J. HOMOLA P62708
Attorney at Law
117 W. Oliver St.
Owosso, Michigan 48867
Telephone No. (989) 723-5205
Publish: May 27, 2022
