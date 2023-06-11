NOTICE TO BIDDERS
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY
ROAD COMMISSION
Sealed proposals will be received by the Shiawassee County Road Commission, 701 W. Corunna Avenue, Corunna, Michigan 48817-1229 until noon, Monday, June 26, 2023. Proposals will be publicly opened at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, and read for the following:
2023 BID FOR COMMERCIAL
OVERHEAD DOORS AND SYSTEMS
Michigan Department of State Highway and County approved specifications are required for all materials. Prices are to be F.O.B. Corunna, Michigan. Further information will be available at the office of the Shiawassee County Road Commission at the above address. Proposals and specifications may also be obtained from the Road Commission website at www.shiawasseeroads.com or requested via email at generalmail@shiawasseeroads.com. Bid specification forms must be used.
ALL BIDS MUST BE IN A SEALED ENVELOPE AND PLAINLY MARKED ON THE OUTSIDE AS “OVERHEAD DOORS BID”. THE ENVELOPE SHALL INCLUDE THE NAME AND ADDRESS OF THE BIDDER.
“The Shiawassee County Road Commission, in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights of 1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 USC 2000d to 2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Federal Regulations, Department of Federally-assisted programs of the Department of Transportation issued pursuant to such Act, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, minority business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of gender, disability, race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.”
The Board reserves the right to reject any or all proposals or any part of the same, to waive irregularities and or informalities and to make the award in part or entirety as may appear in the best interest of the County of Shiawassee.
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY
ROAD COMMISSIONERS
Mike Constine, Ric Crawford,
John A. Michalec
Publish: June 10, 11, 17 and 18, 2023
