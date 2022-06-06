NOTICE TO CREDITORS

DECEDENT’S ESTATE

STATE OF MICHIGAN

PROBATE COURT

COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE

CASE NO. 22-33960-DE

Estate of TERRY BRAY Date of Birth: August 25, 1946.

TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Terry Bray, died February 15, 2022.

Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Michael Bray, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.

Date: June 2, 2022

MICHAEL BRAY

Personal representative

12274 Warner Rd.

Laingsburg, MI 48848

Telephone No. (517) 304-8867

JUSTIN D. ENGLISH P71565

Attorney at Law

120 W. Exchange St., Suite 104

Owosso, Michigan 48867

Telephone No. (989) 472-4242

Publish: June 6, 2022

