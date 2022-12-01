NOTICE TO CREDITORS

DECEDENT’S ESTATE

STATE OF MICHIGAN

PROBATE COURT

COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE

CASE NO. 22-40282-DE

Estate of JIMMY JOE PATSEY Date of Birth: June 10, 1963.

TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Jimmy Joe Patsey, died September 19, 2022.

Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Steven Patsey, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.

Date: November 28, 2022

STEVEN PATSEY

Personal representative

7140 Newberry Rd.

Durand, MI 48429

Telephone No. (989) 721-4203

JOHN J. HOMOLA P62708

Attorney at Law

117 W. Oliver St.

Owosso, Michigan 48867

Telephone No. (989) 723-5205

Publish: December 1, 2022

