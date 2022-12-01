NOTICE TO CREDITORS
DECEDENT’S ESTATE
STATE OF MICHIGAN
PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE
CASE NO. 22-40282-DE
Estate of JIMMY JOE PATSEY Date of Birth: June 10, 1963.
TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Jimmy Joe Patsey, died September 19, 2022.
Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Steven Patsey, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.
Date: November 28, 2022
STEVEN PATSEY
Personal representative
7140 Newberry Rd.
Durand, MI 48429
Telephone No. (989) 721-4203
JOHN J. HOMOLA P62708
Attorney at Law
117 W. Oliver St.
Owosso, Michigan 48867
Telephone No. (989) 723-5205
Publish: December 1, 2022
