CITY OF OWOSSO
REGULAR MEETING OF THE CITY COUNCIL
MINUTES SYNOPSIS
Tuesday, June 21, 2022
PRESENT: Mayor Christopher T. Eveleth, Mayor Pro-Tem Susan J. Osika, Councilmembers Janae L. Fear, Jerome C. Haber, Daniel A. Law, Nicholas L. Pidek and Robert J. Teich, Jr.
ABSENT: None.
PROCLAMATIONS/SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS
Promotional Ceremony – Fire Department Employees. Mayor Eveleth led a ceremony recognizing the promotions of Lieutenant Matt Harvey and Captain Matt Nowiski.
Swearing In Ceremony – Fire Department Employees. Mayor Eveleth led a ceremony to swear in the City’s newest firefighters: Julie Grapentien, Matt Harwood, and Jose Hernandez.
The meeting briefly recessed from 7:39 p.m. until 7:45 p.m. for pictures.
PUBLIC HEARINGS
Proposed Special Assessment Project – North Street. Conducted a public hearing to receive citizen comment regarding Resolution No. 3 for proposed Special Assessment District No. 2023-01 for North Street from Shiawassee Street (M-52) to Hickory Street for street rehabilitation. There were no citizen comments received prior to, or during the hearing. The Council moved to approve the special assessment project as proposed.
CITIZEN COMMENTS AND QUESTIONS
County Commission Chairman Greg Brodeur gave an update of things happening at the County. He then switched hats and spoke as a citizen cautioning those making the decision on new pedestrian lighting downtown not to get lights that are overly bright, like some LED lights. He suggested using a softer light that better fit the aesthetic of the downtown. He mentioned a specific light in town that is overly bright as an example.
Erin Ibarra said she was against any contract the City might sign with All Star Towing. She said the City would be inviting the same problems the County has in relation to towing services.
Eddie Urban told a joke about multiple firefighters named Matt.
Richard Maurer, owner of local towing company Dick’s Auto Service, said the City should not accept the bid from All Star Towing. He said they only charge $75 for a tow and no one could do a good job for that low of a fee. He went on to say that his company has held the no-preference towing contract for the last 6 years and did a good job, and the City shouldn’t be looking for firms outside the City to perform these services.
Councilmember Law inquired whether Consent Item 15 regarding the No-preference Towing Contract had been moved to Items of Business. It was noted the agenda was adopted as presented and the item remains on the consent agenda.
Councilmember Law went on to say that he’s heard about all of the towing drama at the County and he feels that the City would be inviting trouble if they contract with All Star Towing. He said he’s listened to the recording of the call to All Star Towing and what the man says is not good. Further, he has examined their bid in detail and doesn’t know how they could provide service for such a low price. For these reasons he said he would vote “No” on the Consent Agenda.
Mayor Eveleth indicated that he had heard the same rumors about All Star Towing, but there have been no charges filed and no convictions rendered. He said he didn’t want to see anything fail due to rumors. He further stated that the formal bid process had been closely followed and All Star Towing simply had the lowest bid. And that the City has a service that will contact interested bidders if they sign up for the service.
Mayor Pro-Tem Osika explained how the No-preference Towing contract works, saying that tow customers are asked if they have a preferred provider, if they do, the work is directed to the preferred provider. If the customer has no preference the job is directed to the no-preference contract holder. She encouraged towing companies to get their names out there to potential customers.
Mayor Eveleth asked if the City signs a contract with All Star Towing and circumstances change, would the Council be able to terminate the contract. City Clerk Kirkland indicated that the contract would contain language stating the terms under which the contract could be terminated. City Attorney Gould also noted that an amicable parting can often be negotiated.
Councilmember Law indicated he is not questioning the integrity of the bid process. His concern was that he heard the owner of All Star openly threaten the caller on the recorded call that was made public. He said nothing good will come of a contract with the company.
Mayor Pro-Tem Osika asked Chairman Broduer what the County’s plans are for the rest of its ARPA money. Mr. Broduer indicated it would be spent on County needs.
CONSENT AGENDA
The Consent Agenda was approved on a 6 to 1 vote, as follows:
Boards and Commissions Appointments. Approved the following Mayoral Boards and Commissions appointments:
*indicates reappointment
Contract Amendment No. 1 – James S. Miner Launch Base Project. Approved Amendment No. 1 to the contract with Great Lakes Fusion, L.L.C. for the James S. Miner Launch Base Project in the amount of $2,825.00 for an additional concrete pad and assistance with the installation of the concrete launch panels, and further approved payment to the contractor up to the amount of $32,262.75 upon satisfactory completion of the work or portion thereof.
Professional Services Agreement – NCG Theaters Appraisal. Waived competitive bidding requirements, authorized a professional services agreement with Value Trends, Inc. of Rochester Hills, Michigan to provide an appraisal of the property located at 314 E. Comstock St, (Parcel 050-470-028-028-00) in an amount not to exceed $11,000.00, and approved payment to vendor upon satisfactory completion of the project.
Professional Services Agreement – Water Master Plan. Waived competitive bidding requirements, authorized a professional services agreement with Fishbeck for the development of a Water Master Plan, including a Water Reliability Study and General Plan, in an amount not to exceed $155,000.00, and further authorized payment up to the contract amount according to the terms of the agreement.
Purchase Authorization - Ferric Chloride. Authorized a purchase agreement with PVS Technologies, Inc. for Ferric Chloride, utilizing the Lansing Board of Water & Light’s joint purchasing consortium Mid-Michigan Drinking Water Consortium Bulk Chemical Contract, in the amount of $778.00 per dry ton, with an estimated annual contract of $66,519.00, and authorized payment based on unit prices for actual quantities required for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023.
Purchase Authorization - Sodium Hypochlorite. Authorized a purchase agreement with JCI Jones Chemicals, Inc. for Sodium Hypochlorite, utilizing the Lansing Board of Water & Light’s joint purchasing consortium Mid-Michigan Drinking Water Consortium Bulk Chemical Contract, in the amount of $1.59 per gallon, with an estimated annual contract of $85,860.00, and authorized payment based on unit prices for actual quantities required for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023.
Purchase Authorization - Bulk Lime. Authorized a purchase agreement with Graymont Western Lime Inc. for the purchase of bulk lime for the Filtration Plant and Wastewater Plant, utilizing the Lansing Board of Water & Light’s joint purchasing consortium Mid-Michigan Drinking Water Consortium Bulk Chemical Contract in the amount of $149.50 per dry ton, with an estimated annual contract of $125,580.00 and authorized payment based on unit prices for actual quantities required for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023.
Purchase Authorization – LimeCure-25. Waived competitive bidding requirements and approved the sole source purchase of LimeCure-25 from Applied Specialties Inc. in the amount of $28,750.00, plus a contingency amount of $1,250.00, for a total of $30,000.00, and authorized payment up to the approved amount based on unit prices for actual quantities required for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023.
Bid Rejection – Lime Softening Residuals Removal. Rejected the bids received from Prolime Services, LLC for the Lime Residuals Removal/Reuse bid request as the responses were not within budget parameters.
Bid Award - Sand and Gravel, Selection #1. Accepted the low bid of S.A. Smith Paving & Trucking, Inc. dba Smith Sand & Gravel for Class II Backfill Sand in the amount of $6.00 per ton for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023, and authorized payment in accordance with unit prices up to 3,000 tons for a total amount not to exceed $18,000.00.
Bid Award - Sand and Gravel, Selection #2. Accepted the low bid of Constine Gravel Company for 22A gravel in the amount of $11.40 per ton for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023, and authorized payment in accordance with unit prices up to 1,200 tons for a total amount not to exceed $13,680.00.
Bid Award - Sand and Gravel, Selection #3. Accepted the low bids of Jackson Trucking, LLC for 21AA limestone in the amount of $25.94 per ton and 6A limestone in the amount of $29.81 per ton for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023, and authorized payment in accordance with the unit prices up to 500 tons and 150 tons, respectively, for a total amount not to exceed $17,441.50.
Bid Award - Sand and Gravel, Selection #4. Accepted the low bid of Ocenasek, Inc. for H1 limestone chip in the amount of $36.50 per ton for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023, and authorized payment in accordance with the unit price up to 200 tons for a total amount not to exceed $7,300.00.
Bid Award - Refuse Services. Approved the bid of Tri-County Refuse Service, Inc. d/b/a Republic Services of Flint for refuse service to the City’s main facilities for the 3-year period beginning July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2025 in the amount of $16,365.16 and further approved payment up to the contract amount for work satisfactorily completed.
Bid Award – No-Preference Towing Services. Authorized bid award for no-preference towing services to All Star Towing & Repair LLC for the period from July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2025.
Bid Award – Duplex Vacuum Pump System. Approved the bid from Kerr Pump and Supply, Inc. for one Republic Manufacturing Duplex Vacuum Pump System, Model No. RXTD-25-60H, for the Water Filtration Plant in the amount of $13,380.00, and authorized payment to the vendor upon satisfactory delivery of the equipment.
Warrant No. 617. Authorized Warrant No. 617 as follows:
ITEMS OF BUSINESS
ARPA Funding Discussion – Replacement of Chairman Lights. Authorized allocating the remaining $275,000.00 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds toward the Chairman Light Replacement Project, to include an engineering survey, the purchase of 30-40 new pedestrian lights from Spring City Electrical Manufacturing, and their installation within the Downtown Development Authority boundaries.
Permission for Alternate Bid Method – Lime Residuals Removal. Granted staff permission to directly negotiate an agreement for the removal/reuse/disposal of lime residuals at the Water Treatment Plant.
City Budget Amendment. Adopted Revised Amendment No. 2 to the 2021-22 Budget.
2022 Fee Schedule Update. Adopted the 2022 Fee Schedule updating various fees and charges for City services, effective July 1, 2022.
COMMUNICATIONS
Kathy Teich, Shiawassee District Library Board. Letter of Resignation.
Brad A. Barrett, Finance Director. April 2022 Financial Reports.
Tanya Buckelew, Planning & Building Director. May 2022 Building Department Report.
Tanya Buckelew, Planning & Building Director. May 2022 Code Violations Report.
Tanya Buckelew, Planning & Building Director. May 2022 Inspections Report.
Tanya Buckelew, Planning & Building Director. May 2022 Certificates Issued Report.
Kevin D. Lenkart, Public Safety Director. May 2022 Police Report.
Kevin D. Lenkart, Public Safety Director. May 2022 Fire Report.
Downtown Development Authority. Minutes of June 1, 2022.
CITIZEN COMMENTS AND QUESTIONS
Tom Skinner, owner of property on North Street, asked if the township will be contributing to the cost of the reconstruction of the street.
Eddie Urban said he’s been having trouble with the garbage company that is contracted to pick up his trash up north. He said sometimes big companies get too powerful and start treating their customers poorly.
Mayor Eveleth expressed his sadness that Kathy Teich resigned from the Shiawassee District Library Board.
Councilmember Law said he was extremely disappointed that the towing item wasn’t moved to Items of Business. He said he had contacted the City Manager about it yesterday but it wasn’t moved and he isn’t happy.
Mayor Eveleth noted that if any member of Council wants something moved on the agenda they either need to talk to him beforehand or make a motion when the agenda is considered.
Mayor Eveleth went on to answer Mr. Skinner’s question saying the City is not legally allowed to assess the township for a street project, but Owosso Charter Township had been approached about paying for a share of the North Street project. He said he hasn’t heard back from them yet but they’ve always been good to work with in the past.
NEXT MEETING
Tuesday, July 05, 2022
BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS OPENINGS
Brownfield Redevelopment Authority – term expires June 30, 2022
Building Board of Appeals – Alternate - term expires June 30, 2022
Building Board of Appeals – Alternate - term expires June 30, 2024
Downtown Historic District Commission – term expires June 30, 2022
Owosso Historical Commission – term expires December 31, 2023
Shiawassee District Library Board – term expires June 30, 2025
Zoning Board of Appeals – Alternate – term expires June 30, 2024
Zoning Board of Appeals – term expires June 30, 2023
ADJOURNMENT
The meeting was adjourned at 9:01 p.m.
Christopher T. Eveleth, Mayor
Amy K. Kirkland, City Clerk
Note: Complete printed copies of the minutes and any ordinances contained therein are available to the public at the Office of the City Clerk and the Shiawassee District Library – Owosso Branch during regular business hours or on the Internet at www.ci.owosso.mi.us.
Publish: June 24, 2022
