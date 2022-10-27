OFFICIAL NOTICE
PUBLIC ACCURACY TEST
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Public Accuracy Test for the November 8, 2022 General Election has been scheduled for Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, Owosso City Hall, 301 West Main Street, Owosso, Michigan.
The Public Accuracy Test is conducted to determine that the program(s) and the equipment being used to tabulate the results of the election count the votes in a manner prescribed by the law.
Amy K. Kirkland, CMC
Owosso City Clerk
The City of Owosso will provide necessary reasonable auxiliary aids and services, such as signers for the hearing impaired and audio recordings of printed materials being considered at the meeting, to individuals with disabilities at the meeting/hearing upon seventy-two (72) hours notice to the City of Owosso. Individuals with disabilities requiring auxiliary aids or services should contact the City of Owosso by writing or calling the following: Amy K. Kirkland, City Clerk, 301 West Main Street, Owosso, MI 48867 or at 989 725-0500. Web Site Address: www.ci.owosso.mi.us
Publish: October 27, 2022
