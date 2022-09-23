NOTICE TO CREDITORS
DECEDENT’S ESTATE
STATE OF MICHIGAN
PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE
CASE NO. 2022-39978-DE
Estate of CLYDE EUGENE HUNDLEY Date of Birth: December 7, 1931.
TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Clyde Eugene Hundley, died January 20, 2022.
Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Jacquelyn L. Doyle, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.
Date: September 20, 2022
JACQUELYN L. HUNDLEY
Personal representative
12212 Stanley Rd.
Flushing, MI 48433
Telephone No. (810) 733-4876
JEFFREY L. WOFFORD P61432
Attorney at Law
5206 Gateway Centre, Ste. 200
Flint, MI 48507
Telephone No. (810) 235-9000
Publish: September 23, 2022
