NOTICE TO CREDITORS
DECEDENT’S ESTATE
STATE OF MICHIGAN
PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE
CASE NO. 22-40111-DE
Estate of NANCY J. BYRNES, Deceased Date of Birth: June 30, 1941.
TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Nancy J. Byrnes, Deceased, died June 8, 2022.
Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Robert R. Byrnes, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.
ROBERT R. BYRNES
Personal representative
10025 Garrison Road
Laingsburg, Michigan 48848
Telephone No. (517) 388-3662
Foster, Swift, Collins & Smith, P.C.
MARK J. DeLUCA P80161
Attorney at Law
313 South Washington Square
Lansing, Michigan 48933
Telephone No. (517) 371-8240
Publish: July 12, 2022
