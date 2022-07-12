NOTICE TO CREDITORS

DECEDENT’S ESTATE

STATE OF MICHIGAN

PROBATE COURT

COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE

CASE NO. 22-40111-DE

Estate of NANCY J. BYRNES, Deceased Date of Birth: June 30, 1941.

TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Nancy J. Byrnes, Deceased, died June 8, 2022.

Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Robert R. Byrnes, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.

ROBERT R. BYRNES

Personal representative

10025 Garrison Road

Laingsburg, Michigan 48848

Telephone No. (517) 388-3662

Foster, Swift, Collins & Smith, P.C.

MARK J. DeLUCA P80161

Attorney at Law

313 South Washington Square

Lansing, Michigan 48933

Telephone No. (517) 371-8240

Publish: July 12, 2022

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.