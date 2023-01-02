NOTICE TO BIDDERS
114-116 W MAIN STREET APARTMENT CONSTRUCTION
FOR THE CITY OF OWOSSO, MICHIGAN
Sealed proposals will be received by the city of Owosso for the 114-116 W MAIN STREET APARTMENT CONSTRUCTION bid and should be addressed to:
Bid Coordinator
City of Owosso
301 W. Main Street
Owosso, Michigan 48867
Major items include the following: Create seven (7) new apartments on the third floor of 114-116 W Main Street, Owosso, MI.
Bids will be accepted until 3:00 p.m. TUESDAY, JANUARY 24, 2023, for the 114-116 W MAIN STREET APARTMENT CONSTRUCTION, at which time bids will be publicly opened and read aloud.
All bids must be in writing and must contain an original signature by an authorized officer of the firm. Electronic bids (i.e., telephonic, fax, email, etc.) are NOT acceptable.
All bids must be accompanied by a Bid Bond for a sum of not less than 5% of the total bid and shall be made payable to the city of Owosso. This amount shall be forfeited in the case of failure on the part of the successful bidder to sign a contract and furnish satisfactory bonds as required within ten (10) consecutive calendar days after the acceptance of the bid by the city of Owosso.
The bidder agrees that if the city accepts their proposal, the bidder will, within 10 consecutive calendar days after receiving notice of this acceptance, enter into a contract to furnish all labor, equipment and tools necessary to execute the work at the unit prices named in the bid proposal and will furnish the surety for performance, for one hundred percent (100%) of this bid, and payment bond which shall be accepted and approved by the city.
All bids shall clearly contain on the outside of the sealed envelope in which they are submitted:
114-116 W MAIN STREET
APARTMENT CONSTUCTION BID
Hard copies of the proposal, contract forms and specifications are on file and may be obtained for a fee in accordance with the city’s FOIA Policy at the office of the Bid Coordinator, City Hall, 301 West Main Street, Owosso, Michigan 48867. Bid documents are available at no charge on our website at www.ci.owosso.mi.us or on the MITN website at www.mitn.info.
The city reserves the right to accept any proposal; or to reject any proposal; to waive irregularities in a proposal; or to negotiate if it appears to be in the best interest of the city of Owosso. The bid shall be valid for a period of 90 days from the date of opening. A bid valid for a shorter period may be rejected by the city of Owosso. During the bid validity period, the bidder shall maintain its original bid without any change to the proposed unit prices and total price.
INQUIRIES/ADDENDUMS
Addendums will be available on the city’s website at www.ci.owosso.mi.us and on the MITN website at www.mitn.info.
All inquiries regarding this bid request must be received at least seven (7) calendar days prior to the submission and shall be received in, and responded to, in writing, or via FAX at 989-723-8854 or by e-mail to Nathan Henne at nathan.henne@ci.owosso.mi.us. Call 989-725-0568 to arrange to field inspection.
Publish: January 2, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.