CITY OF OWOSSO
REGULAR MEETING OF THE CITY COUNCIL
MINUTES SYNOPSIS
Monday, April 03, 2023
PRESENT: Mayor Robert J. Teich, Jr., Mayor Pro-Tem Susan J. Osika, Councilmembers Janae L. Fear, Jerome C. Haber, Daniel A. Law, Emily S. Olson, and Nicholas L. Pidek.
ABSENT: None.
PROCLAMATIONS/SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS
Parkinson’s Awareness Month Proclamation. A proclamation of the Mayor’s Office declaring the month of April 2023 as Parkinson’s Awareness Month in the City of Owosso.
PUBLIC HEARINGS
None.
CITIZEN COMMENTS AND QUESTIONS
Eddie Urban will be submitting an article to have printed in the local newspapers. Council member Law thanked the Parkinson’s Group for their work and support of those affected. Mayor Pro-Tem Osika noted she was honored to attend the groundbreaking for a new Habitat for Humanity house. Volunteers are being sought to work on the project.
CONSENT AGENDA
The Consent Agenda was approved as follows:
Boards and Commissions Appointment. Approved the following Mayoral Boards and Commissions appointment:
Purchase Order Amendment - Sodium Hypochlorite. Authorized amendment to Purchase Order Nos. 43688 & 43689 with JCI Jones Chemicals, Inc. for bulk Sodium Hypochlorite, increasing the unit price from $1.79/gallon to $1.83/gallon, raising the total estimated cost by $549.45 for the FY 2022-2023, and further authorized payment to the supplier up to $94,586.40 based on unit prices for actual quantities required.
Bid Award – WTP Backwash VFD Voltage Protection. Approved bid award to MP Predictive Technologies, Inc for the Water Treatment Plant Backwash VFD Voltage Protection Bid in the amount of $25,573.84 and further approved payment to the contractor upon satisfactory completion of the project.
ITEMS OF BUSINESS
Capital Improvement Plan Adoption. Adopted the 2023-2029 Capital Improvement Plan as adopted and recommended by the Planning Commission.
Easements Acceptance – Milwaukee Street Water Main. Acceptance of six (6) permanent easements from residents along Milwaukee Street from South Lyon Street to South Cedar Street for the construction and maintenance of water main in the amount of $1.00 each.
Unpaid Utility Charges. Authorized the Annual Notice for the collection of unpaid utility charges and the intent to lien therefore in compliance with Chapter 15, Section 15.4(c) of the Owosso City Charter.
COMMUNICATIONS
Downtown Development Authority/Main Street. Minutes of March 1, 2023.
Planning Commission. Minutes of March 27, 2023.
CITIZEN COMMENTS AND QUESTIONS
Pastor Gary Beal invited everyone to the Community Good Friday Service at the First Baptist Church on Mason Street.
Eddie Urban mentioned there will be a comedian at the Lebowsky Center and he has seen Pat Paulson in person.
Mayor Teich reminded everyone that the next meeting is April 11, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. in the Community Room at the Armory.
NEXT MEETING
Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. – Budget Work Session
Monday, April 17, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. – Regular Meeting
BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS OPENINGS
Building Board of Appeals – Alternate - term expires June 30, 2024
Building Board of Appeals – Alternate - term expires June 30, 2025
Zoning Board of Appeals – Alternate – term expires June 30, 2024
Zoning Board of Appeals – Alternate – term expires June 30, 2025
ADJOURNMENT
The meeting was adjourned at 7:57 p.m.
Robert J. Teich, Jr., Mayor
Carrie A. Farr, Deputy City Clerk
Note: Complete printed copies of the minutes and any ordinances contained therein are available to the public at the Office of the City Clerk and the Shiawassee District Library – Owosso Branch during regular business hours or on the Internet at www.ci.owosso.mi.us.
Publish: April 6, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.