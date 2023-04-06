CITY OF OWOSSO

REGULAR MEETING OF THE CITY COUNCIL

MINUTES SYNOPSIS

Monday, April 03, 2023

PRESENT: Mayor Robert J. Teich, Jr., Mayor Pro-Tem Susan J. Osika, Councilmembers Janae L. Fear, Jerome C. Haber, Daniel A. Law, Emily S. Olson, and Nicholas L. Pidek.

ABSENT: None.

PROCLAMATIONS/SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS

Parkinson’s Awareness Month Proclamation. A proclamation of the Mayor’s Office declaring the month of April 2023 as Parkinson’s Awareness Month in the City of Owosso.

PUBLIC HEARINGS

None.

CITIZEN COMMENTS AND QUESTIONS

Eddie Urban will be submitting an article to have printed in the local newspapers. Council member Law thanked the Parkinson’s Group for their work and support of those affected. Mayor Pro-Tem Osika noted she was honored to attend the groundbreaking for a new Habitat for Humanity house. Volunteers are being sought to work on the project.

CONSENT AGENDA

The Consent Agenda was approved as follows:

Boards and Commissions Appointment. Approved the following Mayoral Boards and Commissions appointment:

Purchase Order Amendment - Sodium Hypochlorite. Authorized amendment to Purchase Order Nos. 43688 & 43689 with JCI Jones Chemicals, Inc. for bulk Sodium Hypochlorite, increasing the unit price from $1.79/gallon to $1.83/gallon, raising the total estimated cost by $549.45 for the FY 2022-2023, and further authorized payment to the supplier up to $94,586.40 based on unit prices for actual quantities required.

Bid Award – WTP Backwash VFD Voltage Protection. Approved bid award to MP Predictive Technologies, Inc for the Water Treatment Plant Backwash VFD Voltage Protection Bid in the amount of $25,573.84 and further approved payment to the contractor upon satisfactory completion of the project.

ITEMS OF BUSINESS

Capital Improvement Plan Adoption. Adopted the 2023-2029 Capital Improvement Plan as adopted and recommended by the Planning Commission.

Easements Acceptance – Milwaukee Street Water Main. Acceptance of six (6) permanent easements from residents along Milwaukee Street from South Lyon Street to South Cedar Street for the construction and maintenance of water main in the amount of $1.00 each.

Unpaid Utility Charges. Authorized the Annual Notice for the collection of unpaid utility charges and the intent to lien therefore in compliance with Chapter 15, Section 15.4(c) of the Owosso City Charter.

COMMUNICATIONS

Downtown Development Authority/Main Street. Minutes of March 1, 2023.

Planning Commission. Minutes of March 27, 2023.

CITIZEN COMMENTS AND QUESTIONS

Pastor Gary Beal invited everyone to the Community Good Friday Service at the First Baptist Church on Mason Street.

Eddie Urban mentioned there will be a comedian at the Lebowsky Center and he has seen Pat Paulson in person.

Mayor Teich reminded everyone that the next meeting is April 11, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. in the Community Room at the Armory.

NEXT MEETING

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. – Budget Work Session

Monday, April 17, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. – Regular Meeting

BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS OPENINGS

Building Board of Appeals – Alternate - term expires June 30, 2024

Building Board of Appeals – Alternate - term expires June 30, 2025

Zoning Board of Appeals – Alternate – term expires June 30, 2024

Zoning Board of Appeals – Alternate – term expires June 30, 2025

ADJOURNMENT

The meeting was adjourned at 7:57 p.m.

Robert J. Teich, Jr., Mayor

Carrie A. Farr, Deputy City Clerk

Note: Complete printed copies of the minutes and any ordinances contained therein are available to the public at the Office of the City Clerk and the Shiawassee District Library – Owosso Branch during regular business hours or on the Internet at www.ci.owosso.mi.us.

Publish: April 6, 2023

