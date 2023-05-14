NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
OF THE BOARD OF EDUCATION FOR THE
SHIAWASSEE REGIONAL EDUCATION SERVICE DISTRICT
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE THAT THERE WILL BE A PUBLIC HEARING REGARDING THE PROPOSED 2023-2024 BUDGET AT THE NEXT REGULAR MEETING OF THE BOARD OF EDUCATION FOR THE SHIAWASSEE REGIONAL EDUCATION SERVICE DISTRICT (SRESD).
DATE OF MEETING: JUNE 5, 2023
PLACE OF MEETING: SRESD ESC Building
1025 N. Shiawassee, Corunna, MI 48817
Owosso/Corunna Room
HOUR OF MEETING: 7:00 PM
TELEPHONE NUMBER OF THE SUPERINTENDENT’S OFFICE: (989) 743-3471
BOARD OF EDUCATION MEETING
MINUTES ARE LOCATED AT: 114 W. NORTH ST., OWOSSO, MI 48867
A COPY OF THE PROPOSED 2023-2024 BUDGET, INCLUDING THE PROPOSED PROPERTY TAX MILLAGE RATE IS AVAILABLE AT 114 W. NORTH ST., OWOSSO, MI 48867 FOR ONSITE REVIEW BY APPT BY CALLING 989-743-3471 X2101.
PURPOSE OF MEETING:
Public discussion on the proposed 2023-2024 budget. The property tax millage rate proposed to be levied to support the proposed budget will be a subject of this hearing. The board may not adopt its proposed 2023-2024 budget until after the public hearing. (MCL 141.412)
Secretary, Board of Education
Shiawassee Regional Education Service District
Publish: May 14, 2023
