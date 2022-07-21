PUBLICATION OF

NOTICE OF HEARING

FOR NAME CHANGE

STATE OF MICHIGAN

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

FAMILY DIVISION

COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE

CASE NO. 22-40121-NC

In the matter of THE NAME CHANGE OF EMMA ROSE GATZA

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS whose address is unknown and whose interest in the matter may be barred or affected by the following:

TAKE NOTICE: A hearing will be held on August 10, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. at Shiawassee County Probate Court, 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 before Judge Thomas J. Dignan P42382 to change the of name of Emma Rose Gatza to Eli Alexander Gatza.

Date: July 18, 2022

EMMA ROSE GATZA

Petitioner

7436 Old Timber Trail

New Lothrop, MI 48460

Telephone No. (810) 922-3582

Publish: July 21, 2022

