PUBLICATION OF
NOTICE OF HEARING
FOR NAME CHANGE
STATE OF MICHIGAN
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
FAMILY DIVISION
COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE
CASE NO. 22-40121-NC
In the matter of THE NAME CHANGE OF EMMA ROSE GATZA
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS whose address is unknown and whose interest in the matter may be barred or affected by the following:
TAKE NOTICE: A hearing will be held on August 10, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. at Shiawassee County Probate Court, 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 before Judge Thomas J. Dignan P42382 to change the of name of Emma Rose Gatza to Eli Alexander Gatza.
Date: July 18, 2022
EMMA ROSE GATZA
Petitioner
7436 Old Timber Trail
New Lothrop, MI 48460
Telephone No. (810) 922-3582
Publish: July 21, 2022
