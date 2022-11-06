NOTICE TO CREDITORS
JOAN M. HOUSER TRUST
In the matter of the Joan M. Houser Trust uad 2/23/2011; amended 12/18/2013 and 11/9/2017
Date of Birth: November 18, 1928
NOTICE TO ALL CREDITORS: The decedent settlor and original trustee, Joan M. Houser, who lived at 1417 Mallard Circle, Owosso, Michigan 48867, died on September 9, 2022. There is no personal representative of the settlor’s estate to whom Letters of Authority have been issued. Creditors of decedent are notified that all claims against the decedent’s estate will be forever barred unless presented to Todd L. Houser, successor trustee, c/o 312 N. Water Street, Owosso, Michigan 48867, within four (4) months of the date of publication of this notice.
Dated: November 3, 2022 Todd L. Houser
Successor Trustee
c/o 312 N. Water Street
Owosso, Michigan 48867
Rebecca C. McClear, PLC P25674
Attorney for Trustee
312 N. Water Street Owosso, Michigan 48867
(989) 725-8189
Publish: November 6, 2022
