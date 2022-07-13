NOTICE TO CREDITORS
DECEDENT’S ESTATE
STATE OF MICHIGAN
PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE
Estate of KIM LAWRENCE HUBER, deceased.
TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Kim Lawrence Huber, died April 19, 2022.
Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Seth L. Huber, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.
SETH L. HUBER
Personal representative
5820 East Exchange Road
Bancroft, MI 48414
Telephone No. (989) 721-0934
LEE D KNAUF P38026
Attorney at Law
PO Box 457
Oxford, MI 48371
Telephone No. (248) 628-7155
Publish: July 13, 2022
