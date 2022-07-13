NOTICE TO CREDITORS

DECEDENT’S ESTATE

STATE OF MICHIGAN

PROBATE COURT

COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE

Estate of KIM LAWRENCE HUBER, deceased.

TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Kim Lawrence Huber, died April 19, 2022.

Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Seth L. Huber, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.

SETH L. HUBER

Personal representative

5820 East Exchange Road

Bancroft, MI 48414

Telephone No. (989) 721-0934

LEE D KNAUF P38026

Attorney at Law

PO Box 457

Oxford, MI 48371

Telephone No. (248) 628-7155

Publish: July 13, 2022

