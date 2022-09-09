CITY OF OWOSSO
PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE
NOTICE OF PROPOSAL TO REPEAL & REPLACE
DIVISION 2 OF ARTICLE III,
SERVICE CHARGE IN LIEU OF TAXES FOR CERTAIN HOUSING DEVELOPMENTS, CHAPTER 32, TAXATION, OF THE CODE OF ORDINANCES
The City Council of the City of Owosso shall conduct a public hearing on Monday, September 19, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. at Owosso City Hall, 301 West Main Street, Owosso, Michigan to receive public comment regarding the proposal to repeal and replace Division 2, Water Street Exchange, of Article III, Service Charge in Lieu of Taxes for Certain Housing Developments, Chapter 32, Taxation, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Owosso to establish a service charge in lieu of taxes for the proposed Venture Riverview Flats redevelopment at the former Owosso middle school. This Ordinance may be purchased or inspected in the City Clerk’s Office Monday through Friday between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. or may be viewed in its entirety on the City’s website at www.ci.owosso.mi.us.
Written comments may be submitted to the City Clerk’s Office at City Hall, 301 West Main Street, Owosso, Michigan 48867 or to city.clerk@ci.owosso.mi.us prior to the meeting. Verbal comments may be recorded on the City Council voicemail at 989-725-0596 or made at the meeting.
Questions regarding the proposed amendment should be directed to: Nathan R. Henne, City Manager, 989-725-0568, nathan.henne@ci.owosso.mi.us.
Staff will be available fifteen minutes prior to the start of the meeting to answer any questions you might have regarding the proposed ordinance amendment. This will allow staff the time to answer your questions or quickly research the issue prior to the meeting. You will then have the opportunity to address the City Council regarding the issue at the time of the Public Hearing portion of the meeting.
Amy K. Kirkland, CMC
Owosso City Clerk
The City of Owosso will provide necessary reasonable auxiliary aids and services, such as signers for the hearing impaired and audio recordings of printed materials being considered at the meeting, to individuals with disabilities at the meeting/hearing upon seventy-two (72) hours’ notice to the City of Owosso. Individuals with disabilities requiring auxiliary aids or services should contact the City of Owosso by writing or calling the following: Amy K. Kirkland, City Clerk, 301 West Main Street, Owosso, Michigan 48867, (989) 725-0500. The City of Owosso website address is: www.ci.owosso.mi.us.
Publish: September 9, 2022
