NOTICE TO CREDITORS
DECEDENT’S ESTATE
STATE OF MICHIGAN
Estate of STEVE F. JANICEK JR. Date of Birth: November 25, 1937.
TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Steve F. Janicek Jr., died March 10, 2023.
Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Janet Janicek, trustee of the decedent’s trust, within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.
Date: March 28, 2023
JANET JANICEK
Trustee of the decedent’s trust
4927 Lytle Road
Corunna, MI 48817
GEORGE F. RIZIK, II
Attorney at Law
9400 S. Saginaw Street, Suite E
Grand Blanc, MI 48439
Telephone No. (810) 953-6000
Publish: March 30, 2023
