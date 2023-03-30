NOTICE TO CREDITORS

DECEDENT’S ESTATE

STATE OF MICHIGAN

Estate of STEVE F. JANICEK JR. Date of Birth: November 25, 1937.

TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Steve F. Janicek Jr., died March 10, 2023.

Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Janet Janicek, trustee of the decedent’s trust, within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.

Date: March 28, 2023

JANET JANICEK

Trustee of the decedent’s trust

4927 Lytle Road

Corunna, MI 48817

GEORGE F. RIZIK, II

Attorney at Law

9400 S. Saginaw Street, Suite E

Grand Blanc, MI 48439

Telephone No. (810) 953-6000

Publish: March 30, 2023

