CITY OF PERRY
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY
STATE OF MICHIGAN
ORDINANCE NO. 380
THE CITY OF PERRY ORDAINS:
Perry City Code Section 860.02(a) (b), Section 860.04(a) (d), Section 860.05(a) (1) is amended and the following is substituted in its place and stead:
860.02 PURPOSE.
(a) It is the intent of this chapter to authorize the establishment of two (2) locations for medical marihuana provisioning centers / adult-use (recreational) marihuana retailer (Note: A single location may serve as both a medical marihuana provisioning center and a marihuana retailer, if approved by applications.) in the City of Perry and provide for the adoption of reasonable restrictions to protect the public health, safety, and general welfare of the community at large; retain the character of neighborhoods; and mitigate potential impacts on surrounding properties and persons. It is also the intent of this chapter to affirm that the City of Perry is upholding its prohibition of all other marihuana establishments other than those specifically authorized by this chapter. It is also the intent of this chapter to help defray administrative and enforcement costs associated with the operation of a marihuana facility in the city through imposition of an annual, nonrefundable fee, as defined by resolution of the City Council, on each medical marihuana facility licensee. Authority for the enactment of these provisions is set forth in the Medical Marihuana Facilities Licensing Act, MCL 333.27101 et seq. and the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marihuana Act, M.C.L.A. 333.27951 et seq. Further, the city does not intend that permitting and regulation under this chapter be construed as a finding that such facilities comply with any law.
(b) The City of Perry considers it necessary and pertinent to authorize the establishment of two (2) locations for medical marihuana provisioning center facilities/ adult-use (recreational) marihuana retailers through a limited application period and subsequent lottery system drawing to be specified by a resolution of City Council at the time such application period and lottery shall occur.
860.04 AUTHORIZATION OF FACILITIES AND FEE.
(a) The maximum number of each type of medical / adult-use (recreational) marihuana facility allowed in the city shall be as follows:
(b) The allowed provisioning center / retailer conditional licenses shall be awarded via lottery. An application fee of five thousand dollars ($5,000.00) shall be paid in full at the time that each application is submitted. Applications shall be accepted for a 30-day calendar period, to be determined by city council resolution. All applicants with fully completed applications received within the application period will be entered into a lottery drawing on the day previously set by city council resolution and shall be open to the public. After City Council’s review and approval of the lottery results, the “winners” will be awarded a conditional provisioning center / retailer license and will move forward in the formal licensing and approval process. The first and second “runners up” will maintain their lottery ranking positions in the event the “winner” is unable to complete the overall approval process within the approved time period. All other applicants in the lottery will receive a refund of two thousand five hundred dollars ($2,500) within thirty (30) days of the lottery completion. Should the first and/or second “runners up” elect to withdraw at any time after the lottery is conducted, they will be refunded two thousand five hundred dollars ($2,500) within thirty (30) days after their withdrawal is confirmed in writing to the City Clerk.
860.05 GENERAL LOCATION AND OPERATIONAL REQUIREMENTS.
(a) Medical / adult-use (recreational) marihuana establishments shall be prohibited from being licensed and located on any parcel or lot within a residential zoning district as indicated on the city zoning map at the time of license application. The entire parcel or lot upon which a medical / adult-use (recreational) marihuana establishment is located shall be zoned for medical / adult-use (recreational) marihuana establishments.
1) Medical / adult-use (recreational) marihuana establishments shall be prohibited from being licensed and located within one thousand (1,000) feet of a pre-existing public or private school providing education in kindergarten or any grades one (1) through twelve (12). Medical / adult-use (recreational) marihuana establishments shall be prohibited from being licensed and located within one thousand (1,000) feet of a public library. The distance between the school building or library and the contemplated location must be measured along the center line of the street or streets of address between 2 fixed points on the center line determined by projecting straight lines, at right angles to the center line, from the part of the the school building or library nearest to the contemplated location and from the part of the contemplated location nearest to the school building or library.
Adopted this 2nd day of June 2023.
Published: June 08, 2023 Susan J. Hammond, Mayor
Shirley Smith, Deputy City Clerk
CERTIFICATION
STATE OF MICHIGAN )
)ss
COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE)
I, the undersigned, and duly qualified and acting City Clerk of the City of Perry, Shiawassee County, Michigan, DO HEREBY CERTIFY that the foregoing was introduced at a regular meeting of the Perry City Council on the 6th day of April, 2023, and was duly adopted at a regular meeting of the Perry City Council on the 2nd day of June, 2023.
Shirley Smith, Perry City Deputy Clerk
Publish: June 8, 2023
