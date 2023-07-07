NOTICE TO CREDITORS
DECEDENT’S ESTATE
STATE OF MICHIGAN
Estate of CONNIE J. PAKSI Date of Birth: May 28, 1946.
TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Connie J. Paksi, died May 18, 2023.
Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Michael Paksi, personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.
Date: June 22, 2023
MICHAEL PAKSI
Personal Representative
17939 Sunrise Drive
Eston, MO 64098
Telephone No. (816) 868-4479
Publish: July 7, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.