NOTICE TO CREDITORS

DECEDENT’S ESTATE

STATE OF MICHIGAN

Estate of CONNIE J. PAKSI Date of Birth: May 28, 1946.

TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Connie J. Paksi, died May 18, 2023.

Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Michael Paksi, personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.

Date: June 22, 2023

MICHAEL PAKSI

Personal Representative

17939 Sunrise Drive

Eston, MO 64098

Telephone No. (816) 868-4479

Publish: July 7, 2023

