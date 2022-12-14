REGULAR MEETING OF THE CITY COUNCIL
CITY OF CORUNNA
MINUTES SYNOPSIS OF DECEMBER 5, 2022
7:00 P.M.
The meeting was called to order in council chambers in the lower level of the Community Center by Mayor Wayne LeDuc at 7:00 p.m.
PRESENT: Mayor Wayne LeDuc, Michael Carr, Brian DeLorge, John Sarrazin, Adam Spannagel.
ABSENT: Helen Granger, Becky Smith.
GUESTS: Merilee Lawson, City Planner/Assessor; Dawn Parker, The Argus-Press; Mike White; Mike Luongo.
APPROVE AGENDA
Carr moved, Sarrazin seconded, to approve the agenda with the following corrections:
Consent Agenda 1. Resolution approving minutes of the previous special regular meeting of November 21, 2022.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Spannagel, DeLorge, Carr, Sarrazin.
No: None.
Motion CARRIED. CITIZEN COMMENTS
None.
CITY MANAGER REPORT
Nothing to report.
CONSENT AGENDA
Sarrazin moved, DeLorge seconded, to approve the Consent Agenda as follows:
1. Resolution approving minutes of the previous regular meeting of November 21, 2022. (This item was corrected.)
2. Resolution approving vendor disbursements for 11-10-22 through 11-17-22.
3. Appointment of Chuck Kerridge to the Fourth of July Commission for an indefinite term.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Sarrazin, Spannagel, DeLorge, Carr.
No: None.
Motion CARRIED.
ITEMS OF BUSINESS
Consider Resolution 120522-01 for Sparks Grant.
Merilee Lawson, City Planner/Assessor, discussed the grant request and the proposed design.
Carr moved, DeLorge Seconded, to approve Resolution 120522-01 Spark Grant as presented.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Sarrazin, Spannagel, Carr, DeLorge.
No: None.
Motion CARRIED.
RESOLUTION of AUTHORIZATION #120522-01
CITY OF CORUNNA, MICHIGAN
RESOLUTION EXPRESSING LOCAL SUPPORT FOR DNR PROJECT
WHEREAS, The City of Corunna is the home of McCurdy Park. McCurdy Park is a city owned 40 acres plus park located within the DDA district and center of the city. As the area’s largest park, it houses multiple ball fields, a youth hockey rink, 18 holes of disc golf, permanent cornhole stations, a handicap accessible canoe/kayak launch, pavilions, playscape, Corunna Historical Village, McCurdy Community Center, Youth event center, and serves as a host for many events and recreational opportunities for the city and surrounding areas. Increased usage of the park has also placed a demand on the park for needed improvements.
WHEREAS, as part of the goals and objectives of the City Master Plan, Parks & Recreation Plan, and DDA plan, the park is in need of additional accessible restrooms, parking and connecting trails,
WHEREAS, THE City of Corunna supports the submission of an application titled “McCurdy Park Accessible Restroom, Trail, & Parking Improvements” to the Spark grant program for the described restrooms, parking, and trail connections within McCurdy Park; and,
NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED that at a regularly publicized meeting of the City of Corunna Council held on December 5, 2022, a motion was made by Carr, and supported by DeLorge, hereby authorizing submission of a Spark Application for $689,210 in December 2022, during the 2022 – 2023 fiscal year.
Consider Utility Connection Credit for 2550 E. M-21.
Merilee Lawson, City Planner/Assessor, discussed the high unexpected expenses Skymint incurred in their new development. The City of Corunna is asked for approval to credit Skymint 50% of their expenses. DeLorge moved, Sarrazin seconded, to approve 50% utility credit for 2550 E. M-21 for the amount of $17,704.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Carr, Sarrazin, Spannagel, DeLorge.
No: None.
Motion CARRIED
CITIZEN COMMENTS
None.
ADJOURNMENT
Carr moved, DeLorge seconded, to adjourn at 7:20 p.m.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Spannagel, Carr, Sarrazin, DeLorge.
No: None.
Motion CARRIED.
Wayne LeDuc, Mayor
Jennifer Stout, City Clerk/Treasurer
Publish: December 14, 2022
