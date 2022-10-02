NOTICE TO CREDITORS

THE GILE D. LARNER

AND ELLEN R. LARNER TRUST

In the matter of The Gile D. Larner and Ellen R. Larner Trust.

Date of Trust: August 22, 2006. NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The Decedent Settlor and original Trustee, Ellen Raye Larner, who lived in, 14240 Shaftsburg Road, Perry, Michigan 48872, died on May 15, 2022. Creditors of Decedent are notified that all claims against the decedent’s trust will be forever barred unless presented to Barbara BakerOmerod, Attorney for Successor Trustee at 401 S. Shiawassee St., Owosso, MI 48867 within four (4) months of the date of publication of this notice.

Date: September 26, 2022

BARBARA BAKEROMEROD for

Kelly R. Schmidt, David M. Larner, and

Steven D. Larner

Successor Trustee

401 S. Shiawassee St.

Owosso, MI 48867

BARBARA BAKEROMEROD P52724

Attorney for Trustee

401 S. Shiawassee St.

Owosso, Michigan 48867

Telephone No. (989) 723-8222

Publish: October 2, 2022

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.