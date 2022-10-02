NOTICE TO CREDITORS
THE GILE D. LARNER
AND ELLEN R. LARNER TRUST
In the matter of The Gile D. Larner and Ellen R. Larner Trust.
Date of Trust: August 22, 2006. NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The Decedent Settlor and original Trustee, Ellen Raye Larner, who lived in, 14240 Shaftsburg Road, Perry, Michigan 48872, died on May 15, 2022. Creditors of Decedent are notified that all claims against the decedent’s trust will be forever barred unless presented to Barbara BakerOmerod, Attorney for Successor Trustee at 401 S. Shiawassee St., Owosso, MI 48867 within four (4) months of the date of publication of this notice.
Date: September 26, 2022
BARBARA BAKEROMEROD for
Kelly R. Schmidt, David M. Larner, and
Steven D. Larner
Successor Trustee
401 S. Shiawassee St.
Owosso, MI 48867
BARBARA BAKEROMEROD P52724
Attorney for Trustee
401 S. Shiawassee St.
Owosso, Michigan 48867
Telephone No. (989) 723-8222
Publish: October 2, 2022
