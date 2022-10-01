PUBLIC NOTICE
BURNS TOWNSHIP
NOTICE IS HERBY GIVEN that the Public Accuracy Test for the November 8, 2022 General Election has been scheduled for Friday, October 7, 2022 at 4:30 a.m., at the Burns Township Hall, 10355 Bath Rd., Byron, Michigan.
The Public Accuracy Test is conducted to demonstrate that the program and computer that will be used to tabulate the results of the election, counts the votes in the manner prescribed by law.
Shirley Riley
Burns Township Clerk
Publish: October 1, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.