NOTICE TO CREDITORS

DECEDENT’S ESTATE

STATE OF MICHIGAN

PROBATE COURT

COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE

CASE NO. 22-39955-DE

Estate of MALCOLM OSWALD PORTICE SR. Date of Birth: December 15, 1940.

TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Malcolm Oswald Portice Sr., died January 28, 2022.

Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Malcolm Oswald Portice Jr., personal representative, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.

Date: May 11, 2022

MALCOLM OSWALD PORTICE JR

Personal representative

5900 Centerline Rd.

St. Johns, MI 48879

Telephone No. (989) 413-1365

BARBARA BAKEROMEROD P52724

Attorney at Law

401 S. Shiawassee St.

Owosso, Michigan 48867

Telephone No. (989) 723-8222

Publish: May 26, 2022

