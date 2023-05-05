CITY OF OWOSSO
REGULAR MEETING OF THE CITY COUNCIL
MINUTES SYNOPSIS
Monday, May 01, 2023
PRESENT: Mayor Robert J. Teich, Jr., Mayor Pro-Tem Susan J. Osika, Councilmembers Janae L. Fear, Daniel A. Law, Emily S. Olson and Nicholas L. Pidek.
ABSENT: Jerome C. Haber.
PROCLAMATIONS/SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS
Mike Eckmyre, representing VFW Post 9455 Buddy Poppy Queen, detailed the tradition of the Mayor purchasing the first Buddy Poppy of the season and selling them at the meeting.
PUBLIC HEARINGS
Public Hearing - 2023-2024 City Budget. Conducted a Public Hearing pursuant to Chapter 8 of the City Charter to receive citizen comment regarding the 2023-2024 Proposed City Budget (the budget will be considered for adoption Monday, May 15, 2023). There were no citizen comments regarding the proposed amendment received prior to, or during the meeting.
Public Hearing – Ordinance Amendment – Chapter 32, Taxation. Conducted a public hearing to receive citizen comment regarding the proposed amendment to Chapter 32, Taxation, of the Code of Ordinances to comply with the State of Michigan General Property Tax Act.
The following people commented in regards to the proposed ordinance amendment:
Tom Manke, Joseph Moore, Bruce Noble, Mike Martin, Patricia VanLuven.
Council discussed details of the administration fee and fiscal implications. The Council moved to approve the ordinance amendment as proposed, effective May 22, 2023.
CITIZEN COMMENTS AND QUESTIONS
Jeff Turner inquired about a burned-out house and code enforcement issues in his neighborhood.
Tom Manke announced 59th Annual Prayer Breakfast will take place at the Z Hall on May 4, 2023. The original Farmer’s Market will begin on May 6, 2023.
Joseph Moore inquired if there is a penalty assessed to the City if the change in tax collection is not changed.
Mike Martin requested speeding enforcement in the King Street area.
City Manager Nathan R. Henne noted the County land bank has been awarded monies for blight removal and the house at 1404 Chipman Street has been recommended for funding.
Councilmember Fear noted code enforcement is complaint based and complaints can be submitted via the website or phone.
Councilmember Pidek noted there are resources to make code enforcement more effective.
CONSENT AGENDA
The Consent Agenda was approved as follows:
Set Public Hearing – FY2024 DWSRF Project Plan Amendment. Set a public hearing for Monday, May 15, 2023 to receive citizen comment regarding the proposed amendments to the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (DWSRF) Project Plan for the 2024 fiscal year.
Set Public Hearing – OPRA District– 902 West Main Street. Set a public hearing for Monday, June 5, 2023 to receive citizen comment regarding the application from DBMA Owosso, LLC to establish an Obsolete Property Rehabilitation District for the property located at 902 W. Main St.
Longest Table Fundraiser Traffic Control Order. Approved application of Kelleigh Tanton, Executive Director of the Lebowsky Center, for the closure of Park Street from Main Street to Comstock Street on Saturday, June 17, 2023 from 2:00pm to 10:00pm for the Longest Table Fundraiser and authorized Traffic Control Order No. 1495 formalizing the request.
Curwood Festival Traffic Control Order. Authorized application from the Curwood Festival for use of various parking lots and streets from May 31, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. through June 5, 2023 at 6:00 a.m. for the annual Curwood Festival and further authorized Traffic Control Order No. 1496 formalizing the action.
The Shi-Tri 2023 Traffic Control Order. Approved request from Fitness Coliseum and the Friends of the Shiawassee River for the closure of a portion of the Comstock Lot (Lot #10) and Washington Street from Jerome Avenue to M-71 from Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00am through 2:00pm Sunday, May 21, 2023 for The Shi-Tri, and approved Traffic Control Order No. 1497 formalizing the action.
Change Order - 2023 Water Service Line Identification Project. Approved Change Order No. 1 to the contract with Monchilov Sewer Service LLC for the 2023 Water Service Line Identification Project increasing the contract $91,652.50 for the investigation of 160 additional addresses, funded as part of the City’s Drinking Water Asset Management Grant (DWAM) and further approved payment to the contractor up to the contract amount, including Change Order No. 1, upon satisfactory completion of the project or portion thereof.
Change Order – DWAM Grant - Engineering Services Agreement. Approved Change Order No. 1 to the DWAM Grant - Engineering Services Agreement with OHM Advisors for the provision of additional administrative services for an additional 160 addresses in the amount of $24,500 and authorized payment up to the contract amount plus Change Order No. 1 upon satisfactory completion of the work or portion thereof.
Professional Services Agreement – Audit Services. Approved an agreement with Berthiaume & Co. CPAS to provide independent financial audits of the city and its component units for fiscal years ending June 30, 2023 through June 30, 2025, with an option to extend the contract for two additional years, at a cost not to exceed $30,800.00 for the first year.
Bid Award – 2023 Sewer Televising Project. Approved bid award to Rogue Industrial Services, LLC for the 2023 Sewer Televising Project in the amount of $24,852.50, plus contingency in the amount of $10,000.00 with written consent, and further approved payment to the contractor upon satisfactory completion of the project.
Purchase Authorization – MMRMA Insurance. Authorized the purchase of general liability, property and auto insurance policies with the Michigan Municipal Risk Management Authority (MMRMA) for the coverage period from July 1, 2023 to July 1, 2024 to in the amount of $284,215.00, and further authorized payment up to the total premium amount for the coverage period.
Warrant No. 628. Authorize Warrant No. 628 as follows:
ITEMS OF BUSINESS
Burning Brush at Aiken Road Site. Approved a proposal to conduct a series of controlled burns at the City-owned Aiken Road Brush Site to cost-efficiently reduce the increased influx of brush at the site.
Planning Commission Bylaws Amendments. Approved amendments to the Owosso Planning Commission Bylaws to comply with the Zoning Enabling Act.
Amended Notice of Intent to Issue Revenue Bonds and Right to Referendum - CWSRF Project No. 5711-01. Adopted an amended resolution of Notice of Intent to Issue Revenue Bonds and Right to Referendum thereof for the proposed issuance of bonds to finance 2023 CWSRF Project No. 5711-01 for the WWTP Nitrogen & Roughing Towers Replacement Project.
Proposed Discussion Period – City Council. Approved a 30-minute discussion period immediately preceding all regular City Council meetings beginning May 15, 2023 for Councilmembers to informally discuss agenda items. It will be open to the public, but not recorded and will not include any decisions, polls or motions to remain in compliance with the Open Meetings Act.
COMMUNICATIONS
Ryan E. Suchanek, Director of Public Services & Utilities. 2022 Water Quality Report.
Owosso Historical Commission. Minutes of April 10, 2023.
Zoning Board of Appeals. Minutes of April 18, 2023.
Owosso Planning Commission. Minutes of April 24, 2023.
CITIZEN COMMENTS AND QUESTIONS
Tom Manke suggested the Argus Press could publish the information for the Council discussion period time that was approved and he will disseminate the information to his readership.
Bruce Noble inquired as to the timing of the prayer with the addition of the new discussion period.
Joseph Moore suggested the wood from the Aiken Road site be utilized by residents to heat their homes and possibly make it into a fun, community event once a month.
ADJOURNMENT
The meeting was adjourned at 9:16 p.m.
Robert J. Teich, Jr., Mayor
Amy K. Kirkland, City Clerk
Note: Complete printed copies of the minutes and any ordinances contained therein are available to the public at the Office of the City Clerk and the Shiawassee District Library – Owosso Branch during regular business hours or on the Internet at www.ci.owosso.mi.us.
Publish: May 5, 2023
