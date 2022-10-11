Public Notice
NOTICE OF MORRICE DOWNTOWN DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY’S (MDDA)
INTENT TO HOLD A SEMI-ANNUAL INFORMATIONAL MEETING
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that Pursuant to P.A. 57, which took effect January 1, 2019, the Village of Morrice Downtown Development Authority (MDDA) will hold a required Informational Meeting on October 26 at 6:00 p.m.
The Informational Meeting will take place at the beginning of a Regular Meeting of the MDDA at 6:00 p.m. on October 26, 2022, as the first item on the agenda. The Regular Meeting of the MDDA will commence immediately following the Informational Meeting. The meetings will be held at the Village Hall 401 N. Main Street, Morrice, Michigan.
The Village Hall is fully handicap accessible. Individuals needing special accommodations to participate in the meeting may contact the Village Clerk at (517) 625-4170 to request necessary assistance. This request must be made at least two (2) business days prior to the meeting.
Karen McGuire
Village Clerk
Publish: October 11, 2022
